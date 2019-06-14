US TV air dates 2019: A guide for your favourite shows

June 14, 2019

Too much TV? Nonsense – we love every last bit of it.

All the same, with so many of your favourite shows returning to the air at once, it can be easy to lose track.

Don't waste any more time hunting for your favourite show's spot in the schedules - Digital Spy has all the info you could ever need with our US TV air dates guide for 2018. (All times are ET/PT unless noted.)

June

Too Old to Die Young season 1 – Friday, June 14 on Amazon Prime Video

Absentia season 2 – Friday, June 14 on Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Jones season 3 – Friday, June 14 on Netflix

Trinkets season 1 – Friday, June 14 on Netflix

Jett season 1 – Friday, June 14 at 10pm on Cinemax

Los Espookys season 1 – Friday, June 14 at 11pm on HBO

All That [revival] season 1 – Saturday, June 15 at 8.30pm on Nickelodeon

The Good Fight season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 9pm on CBS

City on a Hill season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 9pm on Showtime

Euphoria season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 10pm on HBO

Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 6 – Monday, June 16 at 7pm on The CW

Whose Line Is It Anyway? season 15 – Monday, June 17 at 9pm on The CW

Grand Hotel season 1 - Monday, June 17 at 10pm on ABC

Good Trouble season 2 – Tuesday, June 18 at 8pm on Freeform

Ambitions season 1 - Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm on OWN

Drunk History season 6 (part 2) – Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm on Comedy Central

The Detour season 4 - Tuesday, June 18 at 10.30pm on TBS

Alternatino with Arturo Castro season 1 – Tuesday, June 18 at 10.30pm on Comedy Central

Yellowstone season 2 - Wednesday, June 19 at 10pm on Paramount

The Wall season 3 - Thursday, June 20 at 8pm on NBC

Holey Moley season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 8pm on ABC

Spin the Wheel season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 9pm on FOX

Family Food Fight season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 9pm on ABC

Reef Break season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 10pm on ABC

Rosehaven season 3 – Friday, June 21 at 12am on Sundance

Mr. Iglesias season 1 – Friday, June 21 on Netflix

Dark season 2 – Friday, June 21 on Netflix

Andi Mack season 3 (part 2) – Friday, June 21 at 8pm on Disney Channel

Highwire Live – Sunday, June 23 at 8pm on ABC

Apollo 11 – Sunday, June 23 at 9pm on CNN

Martin Clunes' Islands of America – Monday, June 24 on Acorn TV

Curfew season 1 – Monday, June 24 on Spectrum

Years and Years – Monday, June 24 at 9pm on HBO

Legion season 3 – Monday, June 24 at 10pm on FX

The Hills: New Beginnings season 1 – Monday, June 24 at 10pm on MTV

Final Space season 2 – Monday, June 24 at 11.30pm on Adult Swim

Big Brother season 21 – Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm on CBS

The Rook [limited series] – Sunday, June 30 at 8pm on Starz

Instinct season 2 – Sunday, June 30 at 9pm on CBS

What Just Happened??! season 1 – Sunday, June 30 at 9.30pm on FOX

The Loudest Voice [limited series] – Sunday, June 30 at 10pm on Showtime

July

The Simple Heist season 2 – Monday, July 1 on Acorn TV

Divorce season 3 – Monday, July 1 on HBO

Young Justice: Outsiders – Tuesday, July 2 on DC Universe

Stranger Things season 3 - Thursday July 4 on Netflix

Love Island season 1 – Tuesday, July 9 at 8pm on CBS

Pandora season 1 – Tuesday, July 9 at 9pm on The CW

Bring the Funny season 1 – Tuesday, July 9 at 10pm on NBC

Harlots season 3 – Wednesday, July 10 on Hulu

Snowfall season 3 – Wednesday, July 10 at 10pm on FX

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 – Thursday, July 11 at 8pm on MTV

Hollywood Game Night season 6 – Thursday, July 11 at 9pm on NBC

The Outpost season 2 – Thursday, July 11 at 9pm on The CW

Sweetbitter season 2 – Sunday, July 14 at 8pm on Starz

London Kills season 2 – Monday, July 15 on Acorn TV

Human Discoveries season 1 – Tuesday, July 16 on Facebook Watch

Suits season 9 – Wednesday, July 17 at 9pm on USA

Pearson season 1 – Wednesday, July 17 at 10pm on USA

Killjoys season 5 – Friday, July 19 at 10pm on Syfy

South Side season 1 – Wednesday, July 24 at 10.30pm on Comedy Central

Chasing the Cure season 1 – Thursday, July 25 at 8pm on TNT

Orange Is the New Black season 7 – Friday, July 26 on Netflix

Veronica Mars [limited series] – Friday, July 26 on Hulu

Light as a Feather season 2 – Friday, July 26 on Hulu

The Boys season 1 – Friday, July 26 on Amazon

Bulletproof season 1 – Sunday, July 28 at 8pm on The CW

Pennyworth season 1 – Sunday, July 28 at 9pm on Epix

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 – Monday, July 29 at 8pm on ABC

Four Weddings and a Funeral season 1 – Wednesday, July 31 on Hulu

No One Saw a Thing – Wednesday, July 31 at 8pm on Sundance

Sherman's Showcase season 1 – Wednesday, July 31 at 10pm on IFC

August

Preacher season 4 – Sunday, August 4 at 9pm on AMC

BH90210 season 1 – Wednesday, August 7 at 9pm on FOX

Hypnotize Me season 1 – Wednesday, August 7 at 9pm on The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories season 1 – Thursday, August 8 at 8pm on The CW

GLOW season 3 – Friday, August 9 on Netflix

Succession season 2 – Sunday, August 11 on HBO

The Terror: Infamy – Monday, August 12 at 9pm on AMC

Lodge 49 season 2 – Monday, August 12 at 10pm on AMC

Mysteries Decoded season 1 – Tuesday, August 13 at 9pm on The CW

Why Women Kill season 1 – Thursday, August 15 on CBS All Access

I Ship It season 2 – Monday, August 19 at 9pm on The CW

Power season 6 – Sunday, August 25 on Starz

The Affair season 5 –Sunday, August 25 at 9pm on Showtime

Good Eats: The Return season 1 – Sunday, August 25 at 10pm on Food Network

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Friday, August 30 on Netflix

Carnival Row season 1 – Friday, August 30 on Amazon Prime Video

September

Mr. Mercedes season 3 – Tuesday, September 10 on Audience Network

Red Bull Peaking season 1 – Friday, September 13 at 9pm on The CW

Disenchantment season 1 (part 2) – Friday, September 20 on Netflix

The Neighborhood season 2 – Monday, September 23 at 8pm on CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola season 1 – Monday, September 23 at 8.30pm on CBS

All Rise season 1 – Monday, September 23 at 9pm on CBS

Bull season 4 – Monday, September 23 at 10pm on CBS

NCIS season 17 – Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm on CBS

FBI season 2 – Tuesday, September 24 at 9pm on CBS

NCIS: New Orleans season 6 – Tuesday, September 24 at 10pm on CBS

Survivor: Island of the Idols (season 39) – Wednesday, September 25 at 8pm on CBS

Young Sheldon season 3 – Thursday, September 26 at 8pm on CBS

The Unicorn season 1 – Thursday, September 26 at 8.30pm on CBS

Mom season 7 – Thursday, September 26 at 9pm on CBS

Carol's Second Act season 1 – Thursday, September 26 at 9.30pm on CBS

Evil season 1 – Thursday, September 26 at 10pm on CBS

The Politician season 1 – Friday, September 27 on Netflix

Hawaii Five-0 season 10 – Friday, September 27 at 8pm on CBS

Magnum PI season 2 – Friday, September 27 at 9pm on CBS

Blue Bloods season 10 – Friday, September 27 at 10pm on CBS

48 Hours season 33 – Saturday, September 28 at 10pm on CBS

60 Minutes season 52 – Sunday, September 29 at 7.30pm on CBS

God Friended Me season 2 – Sunday, September 29 at 8.30pm on CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 – Sunday, September 29 at 9.30pm on CBS

October

Sorry For Your Loss season 2 – Tuesday, October 1 on Facebook Watch

SEAL Team season 3 – Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm on CBS

SWAT season 3 – Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm on CBS

Madam Secretary season 6 – Sunday, October 6 at 10pm on CBS

Limetown season 1 – Wednesday, October 16 on Facebook Watch

Looking for Alaska [limited series] – Friday, October 18 on Hulu

