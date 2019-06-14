US TV air dates 2019: A guide for your favourite shows

UPDATED: June 14, 2019
June
Too Old to Die Young season 1 – Friday, June 14 on Amazon Prime Video
Absentia season 2 – Friday, June 14 on Amazon Prime Video
Jessica Jones season 3 – Friday, June 14 on Netflix
Trinkets season 1 – Friday, June 14 on Netflix
Jett season 1 – Friday, June 14 at 10pm on Cinemax
Los Espookys season 1 – Friday, June 14 at 11pm on HBO
All That [revival] season 1 – Saturday, June 15 at 8.30pm on Nickelodeon
The Good Fight season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 9pm on CBS
City on a Hill season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 9pm on Showtime
Euphoria season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 10pm on HBO
Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 6 – Monday, June 16 at 7pm on The CW
Whose Line Is It Anyway? season 15 – Monday, June 17 at 9pm on The CW
Grand Hotel season 1 - Monday, June 17 at 10pm on ABC
Good Trouble season 2 – Tuesday, June 18 at 8pm on Freeform
Ambitions season 1 - Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm on OWN
Drunk History season 6 (part 2) – Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm on Comedy Central
The Detour season 4 - Tuesday, June 18 at 10.30pm on TBS
Alternatino with Arturo Castro season 1 – Tuesday, June 18 at 10.30pm on Comedy Central
Yellowstone season 2 - Wednesday, June 19 at 10pm on Paramount
The Wall season 3 - Thursday, June 20 at 8pm on NBC
Holey Moley season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 8pm on ABC
Spin the Wheel season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 9pm on FOX
Family Food Fight season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 9pm on ABC
Reef Break season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 10pm on ABC
Rosehaven season 3 – Friday, June 21 at 12am on Sundance
Mr. Iglesias season 1 – Friday, June 21 on Netflix
Dark season 2 – Friday, June 21 on Netflix
Andi Mack season 3 (part 2) – Friday, June 21 at 8pm on Disney Channel
Highwire Live – Sunday, June 23 at 8pm on ABC
Apollo 11 – Sunday, June 23 at 9pm on CNN
Martin Clunes' Islands of America – Monday, June 24 on Acorn TV
Curfew season 1 – Monday, June 24 on Spectrum
Years and Years – Monday, June 24 at 9pm on HBO
Legion season 3 – Monday, June 24 at 10pm on FX
The Hills: New Beginnings season 1 – Monday, June 24 at 10pm on MTV
Final Space season 2 – Monday, June 24 at 11.30pm on Adult Swim
Big Brother season 21 – Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm on CBS
The Rook [limited series] – Sunday, June 30 at 8pm on Starz
Instinct season 2 – Sunday, June 30 at 9pm on CBS
What Just Happened??! season 1 – Sunday, June 30 at 9.30pm on FOX
The Loudest Voice [limited series] – Sunday, June 30 at 10pm on Showtime
July
The Simple Heist season 2 – Monday, July 1 on Acorn TV
Divorce season 3 – Monday, July 1 on HBO
Young Justice: Outsiders – Tuesday, July 2 on DC Universe
Stranger Things season 3 - Thursday July 4 on Netflix
Love Island season 1 – Tuesday, July 9 at 8pm on CBS
Pandora season 1 – Tuesday, July 9 at 9pm on The CW
Bring the Funny season 1 – Tuesday, July 9 at 10pm on NBC
Harlots season 3 – Wednesday, July 10 on Hulu
Snowfall season 3 – Wednesday, July 10 at 10pm on FX
Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 – Thursday, July 11 at 8pm on MTV
Hollywood Game Night season 6 – Thursday, July 11 at 9pm on NBC
The Outpost season 2 – Thursday, July 11 at 9pm on The CW
Sweetbitter season 2 – Sunday, July 14 at 8pm on Starz
London Kills season 2 – Monday, July 15 on Acorn TV
Human Discoveries season 1 – Tuesday, July 16 on Facebook Watch
Suits season 9 – Wednesday, July 17 at 9pm on USA
Pearson season 1 – Wednesday, July 17 at 10pm on USA
Killjoys season 5 – Friday, July 19 at 10pm on Syfy
South Side season 1 – Wednesday, July 24 at 10.30pm on Comedy Central
Chasing the Cure season 1 – Thursday, July 25 at 8pm on TNT
Orange Is the New Black season 7 – Friday, July 26 on Netflix
Veronica Mars [limited series] – Friday, July 26 on Hulu
Light as a Feather season 2 – Friday, July 26 on Hulu
The Boys season 1 – Friday, July 26 on Amazon
Bulletproof season 1 – Sunday, July 28 at 8pm on The CW
Pennyworth season 1 – Sunday, July 28 at 9pm on Epix
Bachelor in Paradise season 6 – Monday, July 29 at 8pm on ABC
Four Weddings and a Funeral season 1 – Wednesday, July 31 on Hulu
No One Saw a Thing – Wednesday, July 31 at 8pm on Sundance
Sherman's Showcase season 1 – Wednesday, July 31 at 10pm on IFC
August
Preacher season 4 – Sunday, August 4 at 9pm on AMC
BH90210 season 1 – Wednesday, August 7 at 9pm on FOX
Hypnotize Me season 1 – Wednesday, August 7 at 9pm on The CW
Two Sentence Horror Stories season 1 – Thursday, August 8 at 8pm on The CW
GLOW season 3 – Friday, August 9 on Netflix
Succession season 2 – Sunday, August 11 on HBO
The Terror: Infamy – Monday, August 12 at 9pm on AMC
Lodge 49 season 2 – Monday, August 12 at 10pm on AMC
Mysteries Decoded season 1 – Tuesday, August 13 at 9pm on The CW
Why Women Kill season 1 – Thursday, August 15 on CBS All Access
I Ship It season 2 – Monday, August 19 at 9pm on The CW
Power season 6 – Sunday, August 25 on Starz
The Affair season 5 –Sunday, August 25 at 9pm on Showtime
Good Eats: The Return season 1 – Sunday, August 25 at 10pm on Food Network
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Friday, August 30 on Netflix
Carnival Row season 1 – Friday, August 30 on Amazon Prime Video
September
Mr. Mercedes season 3 – Tuesday, September 10 on Audience Network
Red Bull Peaking season 1 – Friday, September 13 at 9pm on The CW
Disenchantment season 1 (part 2) – Friday, September 20 on Netflix
The Neighborhood season 2 – Monday, September 23 at 8pm on CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola season 1 – Monday, September 23 at 8.30pm on CBS
All Rise season 1 – Monday, September 23 at 9pm on CBS
Bull season 4 – Monday, September 23 at 10pm on CBS
NCIS season 17 – Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm on CBS
FBI season 2 – Tuesday, September 24 at 9pm on CBS
NCIS: New Orleans season 6 – Tuesday, September 24 at 10pm on CBS
Survivor: Island of the Idols (season 39) – Wednesday, September 25 at 8pm on CBS
Young Sheldon season 3 – Thursday, September 26 at 8pm on CBS
The Unicorn season 1 – Thursday, September 26 at 8.30pm on CBS
Mom season 7 – Thursday, September 26 at 9pm on CBS
Carol's Second Act season 1 – Thursday, September 26 at 9.30pm on CBS
Evil season 1 – Thursday, September 26 at 10pm on CBS
The Politician season 1 – Friday, September 27 on Netflix
Hawaii Five-0 season 10 – Friday, September 27 at 8pm on CBS
Magnum PI season 2 – Friday, September 27 at 9pm on CBS
Blue Bloods season 10 – Friday, September 27 at 10pm on CBS
48 Hours season 33 – Saturday, September 28 at 10pm on CBS
60 Minutes season 52 – Sunday, September 29 at 7.30pm on CBS
God Friended Me season 2 – Sunday, September 29 at 8.30pm on CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 – Sunday, September 29 at 9.30pm on CBS
October
Sorry For Your Loss season 2 – Tuesday, October 1 on Facebook Watch
SEAL Team season 3 – Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm on CBS
SWAT season 3 – Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm on CBS
Madam Secretary season 6 – Sunday, October 6 at 10pm on CBS
Limetown season 1 – Wednesday, October 16 on Facebook Watch
Looking for Alaska [limited series] – Friday, October 18 on Hulu
