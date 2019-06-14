US TV air dates 2019: A guide for your favourite shows

From Digital Spy

UPDATED: June 14, 2019

Too much TV? Nonsense – we love every last bit of it.

All the same, with so many of your favourite shows returning to the air at once, it can be easy to lose track.

Don't waste any more time hunting for your favourite show's spot in the schedules - Digital Spy has all the info you could ever need with our US TV air dates guide for 2018. (All times are ET/PT unless noted.)

June

Too Old to Die Young season 1 – Friday, June 14 on Amazon Prime Video

Absentia season 2 – Friday, June 14 on Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Jones season 3 – Friday, June 14 on Netflix

Trinkets season 1 – Friday, June 14 on Netflix

Jett season 1 – Friday, June 14 at 10pm on Cinemax

Los Espookys season 1 – Friday, June 14 at 11pm on HBO

All That [revival] season 1 – Saturday, June 15 at 8.30pm on Nickelodeon

The Good Fight season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 9pm on CBS

City on a Hill season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 9pm on Showtime

Euphoria season 1 – Sunday, June 16 at 10pm on HBO

Penn & Teller: Fool Us season 6 – Monday, June 16 at 7pm on The CW

Whose Line Is It Anyway? season 15 – Monday, June 17 at 9pm on The CW

Grand Hotel season 1 - Monday, June 17 at 10pm on ABC

Good Trouble season 2 – Tuesday, June 18 at 8pm on Freeform

Ambitions season 1 - Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm on OWN

Drunk History season 6 (part 2) – Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm on Comedy Central

The Detour season 4 - Tuesday, June 18 at 10.30pm on TBS

Alternatino with Arturo Castro season 1 – Tuesday, June 18 at 10.30pm on Comedy Central

Yellowstone season 2 - Wednesday, June 19 at 10pm on Paramount

The Wall season 3 - Thursday, June 20 at 8pm on NBC

Holey Moley season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 8pm on ABC

Spin the Wheel season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 9pm on FOX

Family Food Fight season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 9pm on ABC

Reef Break season 1 – Thursday, June 20 at 10pm on ABC

Rosehaven season 3 – Friday, June 21 at 12am on Sundance

Mr. Iglesias season 1 – Friday, June 21 on Netflix

Dark season 2 – Friday, June 21 on Netflix

Andi Mack season 3 (part 2) – Friday, June 21 at 8pm on Disney Channel

Highwire Live – Sunday, June 23 at 8pm on ABC

Apollo 11 – Sunday, June 23 at 9pm on CNN

Martin Clunes' Islands of America – Monday, June 24 on Acorn TV