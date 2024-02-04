US, UK launch strikes on dozens more Houthi targets

STORY: Britain's defence ministry said they engaged in a third wave of "proportionate and targeted" strikes against Houthi targets, as handout footage showed aircraft taking off from an airfield identified by the ministry as Akrotiri, Cyprus. Officials said precision-guided bombs were used to strike multiple targets near the Sanaa airfield.

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command released photos showing a missile launch and flight operations.

The strikes hit buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers and other capabilities the Houthis have used to attack Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said, adding it targeted 13 locations across the country.

It was the latest sign of spreading conflict in the Middle East since war erupted between Israel and Hamas after the militant Palestinian group's deadly assault on Israel on Oct.7.

The Yemen strikes are running parallel to an unfolding U.S. campaign of military retaliation over the killing of three American soldiers in a drone strike by Iran-backed militants on an outpost in Jordan.