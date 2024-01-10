US, UK navies repel 'largest’ drone, missile attack by Houthis in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels fired their largest-ever barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea, forcing the United States and British navies to shoot down the projectiles in a major naval engagement, authorities said Wednesday. No damage was immediately reported.



The attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis came despite a planned United Nations Security Council vote later Wednesday to potentially condemn and demand an immediate halt to the attacks by the rebels, who say their assaults are aimed at stopping Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

However, their targets increasingly have little — or no — connection to Israel and imperil a crucial trade route linking Asia and the Middle East with Europe. That raises the risk of a U.S. retaliatory strike on Yemen that could upend an uneasy cease-fire that has held in the Arab world's poorest country.

Off Mokha, ships saw missiles fired, a drone in the air and small vessels trailing them, Ambrey said early Wednesday. The British military’s United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations also acknowledged the attack off Hodeida.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

More than 20 countries join US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

World’s largest shipping firm Maersk suspends Red Sea traffic after Houthi attacks

US announces multinational force to secure Red Sea shipping against Houthi attacks