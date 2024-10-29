US voters concerned about post-election violence, efforts to overturn the results
American voters are approaching the presidential election with deep unease about what could follow, according to a new poll.
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley received more Republican primary votes than anyone who challenged Donald Trump for this year's presidential nomination. She has said she's voting for him, and she released her delegates so they could support him at the Republican National Convention.
Donald Trump’s October Surprise arrived at Madison Square Garden Sunday night in the flesh: his wife, the notoriously aloof former first lady, Melania Trump, who appeared quite intent on making a return to the White House after months of avoiding the campaign trail. “It is you who are the heartbeat of this great metropolis. It is you who are the pulse of this America,” she told MAGA rally-goers, who had begun gathering inside MSG at Noon on Sunday. “Yet New York City is unforgiving. In fact our
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
During his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump shared he has a "secret" with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson that they'll reveal "when the race is over”
Trump sat down with the No. 1 podcaster for a three-hour interview on Friday
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health
Trump’s latest attack ad tries to blame Biden-Harris administration for protests that took place under his watch - and uses footage that falsely ties the demonstrations to the illegal immigration crisis
The decision drew backlash online and led to a decrease in subscribers and multiple staff resignations.
Lindsey Graham seemed to have his back against the wall after being shown a montage of Donald Trump labeling Kamala Harris a “fascist.” The South Carolina Senator ripped accusations of Trump being fascist as “rhetoric that’s dangerous and off-base,” but struggled to counter when Trump was shown using the same language against his competition. Speaking to Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week, Graham attacked former generals John Kelly and Mark Milley for describing Trump as fascist while reflecting o
Despite the polls, Allan Lichtman stands by his prediction from September that Harris will beat Trump
A northern Minnesota woman accused of trying to submit a mail ballot for her recently deceased mother has been charged with three felonies, showing how routine election safeguards thwart rare instances of attempted voter fraud.
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Tens of thousands of Georgians massed outside parliament Monday night, demanding the annulment of the weekend parliamentary election that the president has alleged was rigged with the help of Russia.
As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland.
Democratic strategist James Carville sharply criticized the news media Saturday for how it covers former President Trump in the lead-up to next week’s election. “We got nine days to go, and the existence of the Constitution and the system of government that we have had and treasured for so long in this country, is at…
A key Trump ally detailed plans to deploy the military in response to domestic unrest, defund the EPA and put career civil servants “in trauma” in a series of previously unreported speeches that provide a sweeping vision for a second Trump term.
The former first lady launched into a bleak diatribe about New York that the facts do not support