US voters concerned about post-election violence, efforts to overturn the results

Donald Trump’s October Surprise arrived at Madison Square Garden Sunday night in the flesh: his wife, the notoriously aloof former first lady, Melania Trump, who appeared quite intent on making a return to the White House after months of avoiding the campaign trail. “It is you who are the heartbeat of this great metropolis. It is you who are the pulse of this America,” she told MAGA rally-goers, who had begun gathering inside MSG at Noon on Sunday. “Yet New York City is unforgiving. In fact our