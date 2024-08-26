US working to avert Israel-Hezbollah escalation: Sullivan

STORY: :: U.S. says it's working to prevent 'all-out regional war'

after Israel and Hezbollah exchange missiles

:: August 25, 2024

:: Halifax, Canada

:: Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Advisor

"We have been concerned about the conflict escalating into an all-out regional war since October 7th, and we have worked round the clock with partners and allies, moving military assets, engaging in intensive diplomacy both publicly and privately behind the scenes to avert that outcome. We continue to work to avert that outcome. And our hope is that the events of last night do not spill out into an escalation that leads to regional war."

"We are feverishly working in Cairo as we speak with our team and the teams of the other mediators, as well as with the Israelis to get to a ceasefire and hostage deal along the framework that President Biden laid out to get calm between Israel and along that border between Israel and Lebanon, and ultimately to get to a broader circumstance of regional stability. And, of course, we think that a part of that is a credible path to a two state solution for the Palestinian people as well."

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a larger attack, in one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare.

Any major spillover in the fighting, which began in parallel with the war in Gaza, risks morphing into a regional conflagration drawing in Hezbollah's backer Iran and Israel's main ally the United States.

Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel immediately after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas gunmen on Israel. Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire constantly ever since, while avoiding a major escalation as war rages in Gaza to the south.