US working with Turkey to find detained journalist Austin Tice

STORY: ::December 10, 2024

::Washington, D.C.

::The US says it's working with Turkey and others

to find kidnapped journalist Austin Tice

Karine Jean-Pierre/White House Press Secretary

“So let me just say at the top that that is a priority. You heard that from the president when he took, I think he made a statement and certainly took a question about this on Sunday. Finding Austin Tice is a top priority of this administration. The FBI and State Department have offered up to $11 million in reward to anyone who can provide information. We do not know where he is located. We do not know. But we continue to hope that he is alive. And I think that's what you hear from this president, that he is hopeful that he is still alive. And we're talking through certainly this with the Turks and others to find him and to bring him home. And that is our commitment from this president. I will say more broadly to answer the question, there is no indication that he's not alive, but there's also no indication about his location or his condition. So, again, we are hopeful, we are hopeful that he is and we're going to continue to do the work to bring him home.”

Tice, a former U.S. Marine and a freelance journalist, was 31 when he was abducted in August 2012 while reporting in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted by Syrian rebels who seized the capital Damascus on Sunday. Syria had denied he was being held.

Assad fled to Russia after a 13-year civil war and more than five decades of his family's autocratic rule.

The United States received intelligence over the summer from a Lebanese source who said they saw Tice alive and believed the group holding him was connected to Hezbollah, according to a former U.S. official familiar with the intelligence.