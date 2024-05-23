USA Basketball invites 3 Kansas City-area girls basketball players to youth team trials
Breakout basketball star Caitlin Clark has a new achievement that hasn’t been accolimpshed since Michael Jordan.
Xander Schauffele reveals how he and other golfers roasted Scottie Scheffler after Scheffler was arrested during the the PGA Championship.
One week into the WNBA season, USA TODAY Sports reviews how the rookies are faring.
"I haven’t opened the box yet. I bought it three years ago."
The tennis star shared the moment on Instagram, telling fans she’s been hitting the gym 'a lot'
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Keefe is being hired as the coach of the New Jersey Devils, less than two weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
If teams like St. Louis and Toronto decide to pull the plug on this season, some big names could become available on the trade market this summer.
TORONTO — A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them, and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.
PRAGUE — Dylan Cozens says he's having a blast at the world hockey championship, and his enthusiasm is showing up on the scoresheet.
The PGA champion tells PEOPLE his wife, Maya Schauffele, "reminds me of why I love playing golf" after his first major title
TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan McDonagh is returning to Tampa Bay, hoping to help the Lightning win the Stanley Cup again after two seasons in Nashville. The Predators traded McDonagh back to the Lightning on Tuesday, giving the veteran defenseman a welcome homecoming with the organization he helped to two championships and clearing some salary cap space to add and make changes this offseason. Tampa Bay reacquired McDonagh less than 22 months after sending him to Nashville as a money move, this time sending
Dwayne Johnson is almost unrecognizable as MMA legend Mark Kerr in a first look at A24’s The Smashing Machine. A24 posted the teaser for Benny Safdie’s feature on social media after Johnson flew into Cannes last week to meet with buyers about the UFC story. In the still, The Rock is shorn of his trademark …
NEW YORK (AP-CP) — Canadian basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is a unanimous selection to the All-NBA first team. Hamilton's Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets were the only consensus first-team selections on this season's All-NBA team, which was revealed by the league on Wednesday night. Dallas' Luka Doncic, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston's Jayson Tatum also made the first team. Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic are in
LUCERNE — Canada came agonizingly close to adding to its Paris-bound rowing team in Tuesday's last-chance qualifier, but will have just two boats entered in Olympic rowing.
Jimmie Johnson, the 7-time NASCAR champion, is the latest “Sports Legends” interview. He will drive the Coke 600 after announcing the Indy 500.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that while he doesn't agree with all the beliefs espoused by kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address, the Chiefs quarterback nevertheless respects his teammate's right to make them be known.
The Timberwolves star invited Charles Barkley to the state, after the "Inside the NBA" co-host claimed he hadn't been in "20 years"
Chiefs fans responded to people who poked fun at quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ”dad bod.”
DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese can now call herself a professional sports team owner.
Four teams are left to chase the Stanley Cup in the NHL playoffs, including three division champions and the undisputed best player in hockey.