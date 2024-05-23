USA Basketball invites 3 Kansas City-area girls basketball players to youth team trials

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan McDonagh is returning to Tampa Bay, hoping to help the Lightning win the Stanley Cup again after two seasons in Nashville. The Predators traded McDonagh back to the Lightning on Tuesday, giving the veteran defenseman a welcome homecoming with the organization he helped to two championships and clearing some salary cap space to add and make changes this offseason. Tampa Bay reacquired McDonagh less than 22 months after sending him to Nashville as a money move, this time sending