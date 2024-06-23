USA Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Aurora, Colorado
USA Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Aurora, Colorado
USA Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Aurora, Colorado
Four Italy players are at risk of suspension ahead of the final Group stage match against Croatia at EURO 2024.Which Italy players are at risk of suspension?Riccardo Calafiori and Lorenzo Pellegrini b...
Teila Tuli went on to a successful acting career, including a big role in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall.'
The former Patriots head coach was previously with girlfriend Linda Holliday for 16 years
TORONTO — Kickers Sergio Castillo, Brett Lauther, Sean Whyte and Lewis Ward were fined by the CFL on Friday after publicly speaking out on the league's use of chipped footballs on field-goal attempts. Castillo took issue with the chipped balls in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' season-opening 27-12 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes on June 6. Castillo, who made over 90 per cent of his attempts in 2023, missed two of three field goals he tried in the game as well as a convert. Afterwards, Castillo c
Manchester City midfield star Rodri has been banned for Spain’s final Euro 2024 group stage clash after breaking a new rule introduced by UEFA at the tournament.The defensive midfield star is enteri...
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid was held without a point, so Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers' other top players stepped up to put them one win from the Stanley Cup.
Florida Panthers’ 3-0 Stanley Cup Final lead dissolved into a 3-3 series tie with the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-1 home win Friday night -- sending the Final to Game 7 Monday in Sunrise
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink.
A leading member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been dropped to the bench on the international stage.The player in question? Andriy Lunin.Goalkeeper Lunin, for his par...
SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Nelly Korda was sent packing early again Friday in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, another shocking downfall after a dominating run.
The former athlete tagged coach Bobby Rich in his social media post
ATLANTA (AP) — CONCACAF says it will investigate racist messages directed at Canadian soccer player Moïse Bombito on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.
Which NFL team had the best offseason according to ESPN’s rankings? Did the Dallas Cowboys take the top spot?
Even Conor McGregor coming clean about the injury that caused his UFC 303 fight cancellation raises questions about what's next.
Alphonso Davies was touted as the next big target for Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe’s signing this summer.The Bayern Munich left-back has been on the Merengues’ radars for a long time now and wi...
The email, said to be written by a Mercedes staff member, suggested Hamilton is being mistreated in his farewell campaign with the team.
UFC CEO Dana White is shaking his head after Kelvin Gastelum showed up heavy in Saudi Arabia and cruised to a win over Daniel Rodriguez.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.