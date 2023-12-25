The USA is sleepwalking into a future of Christmas blackouts

Snow and ice grips a neighborhood in East Austin in Feb 2021. Millions of Texans were without power for days on end - Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Last week, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) – the body in charge of US and Canadian grid reliability – published its latest 10-year outlook, saying that “sharp increases in peak demand forecasts and the potential for higher generator retirements are raising concerns for electric reliability over the next 10 years”. The regulator is projecting electricity shortfalls in areas where legacy generator retirements are expected before enough replacements are built to meet rising demand.

In addition, there are risks that the future generation mix in some regions could fail to deliver the enough electricity to meet demand under “energy-constrained conditions” including periods of low wind output or sub-freezing temperatures which can disrupt gas supplies to power stations where infrastructure is insufficiently weather-proofed. It says most parts of the United States face blackout risks over the next 10 years.

“We are facing an absolute step change in the risk environment surrounding reliability and energy assurance,” said John Moura, director of Reliability Assessment and Performance Analysis at the regulator. “In recent years, we’ve witnessed a decline in reliability, and the future projection does not offer a clear path to securing the reliable electricity supply that is essential for the health, safety and prosperity of our communities.”

While most regions should have adequate supplies under normal weather conditions, the Northeast and Western half of the US face blackout risk in extreme conditions, and parts of the Midwest and central South areas could see shortfalls during normal peak operations. NERC concludes that additional gas-fired power stations are needed, and that the high voltage power grid must be expanded, with better processes to manage sources of intermittent generation such as wind and solar power.

Jim Matheson, chief executive of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), a national trade association representing almost 900 local electric cooperatives said in a statement that NERC’s assessment “paints another grim picture of our nation’s energy future as demand for electricity soars and the supply of always-available generation declines.” He added that “nine states saw rolling blackouts last December as the demand for electricity exceeded available supply. Absent a major shift in state and federal energy policy, this is the reality we will face for years to come.”

The regulator also notes that environmental regulations and energy policies that are “overly rigid” and lack provision for grid reliability could make matters worse by incentivising always-available fossil generators to close earlier than planned, making an orderly transition of the generation mix less likely. It urges energy policymakers, regulators, and industry to make reliability a top priority.

Some environmentalists have suggested that NERC is too biased towards grid industry priorities, and that given the pace of climate change, there is little choice but to phase out coal as fast as possible and turn to renewables, battery storage, energy efficiency and other technologies to decarbonise the electricity system. There has so far been little response from renewable energy developers or environmentalists to the latest NERC report, but in the past, they have pushed back on the criticisms of intermittent generation saying that demand reduction, demand flexibility and domestic batteries must be incentivised to reduce the risk of supply interruptions.

Unfortunately, the solutions proposed by NERC and the environmental lobbies are easier said than done. Building new grid infrastructure is unavoidable – even environmentalists agree that more power lines are needed to connect renewable generation to the grid. But a recent report by the International Energy Agency warns that the grid expansions needed to support the energy transition are coinciding with aging developed world electricity systems requiring major replacement and upgrade works. This is stimulating significant demand for raw materials, and in particular copper. New copper mines will be needed, but it takes around a decade to bring a new mine to production, which is a problem when many countries have policies to decarbonise their power grids by 2035. Similar constraints apply to supplies of lithium, a key ingredient in batteries.

Demand reductions are also much easier said than done. They come either from reductions in energy wasted – for example through better insulation or more efficient machinery – or from consumers opting to consume less. That’s not necessarily a good thing since it can mean reduced economic activity by businesses or increased hardship for households. It’s simplistic to think that demand reduction can be delivered quickly or easily, particularly where strained households are expected to make expensive capital investments for batteries, heat pumps or better insulation.

This means it’s essential that existing generation is not prematurely retired, and that gas grids are appropriately weather-proofed so that winter storms don’t disrupt the supply of gas to power stations. NERC would like to see more gas-fired generation built, and this is likely the best option since gas power stations can be built quickly, are easy to integrate into power grids, and provide a range of voltage control services in addition to the provision of energy, that help to keep grids working properly. The inertia of spinning machinery in fossil power stations is essential to keep grid voltage within limits. Currently wind and solar generators provide few of these important services, threatening the reliability of grids with large amounts of renewable generation.

Electricity grids are complex, and keeping them running effectively is challenging. The physics of power systems means that supply and demand have to be finely balanced in real time, which is difficult when supply can vary with every gust of wind or cloud. With declining sources of conventional generation, there are real risks that there is not enough electricity to meet demand when it isn’t windy or sunny (eg at night) and that the variability of these resources itself threatens blackouts if voltage becomes unstable. Current battery technology is inadequate to compensate for these factors for longer than a couple of hours.

NERC’s message is very clear: the US is sleepwalking into a major risk of electricity blackouts and without a clearer focus on reliability, large parts of the country will face regular supply interruptions in the next 10 years. This is not something to be taken lightly – both heat and cold can kill, meaning that power outages during hot or cold weather result in fatalities.

The solution is to remember that the energy transition is an evolution and not revolution – replacing coal power stations with gas will yield huge climate benefits as well as having a positive impact on the health of those living close to them. Ultimately nuclear power and renewables can replace fossil fuels, with nuclear providing stable supplies of zero carbon generation. But new reactors take many years to build – in the meantime we will need adequate gas generation or face the prospect of blackouts.

