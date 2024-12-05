USA TODAY Movie Meter will let readers pick their favorite movie of the year

We understand that you love movies as much as we do. That's why USA TODAY is launching USA TODAY Movie Meter, a new way to let you choose the nation's best film of the year.

Like you, we love awards shows ― not just for the fashion and celebrity sightings, but to see if our picks align with the winners. Now your vote will matter.

USA TODAY Movie Meter will harness the opinions of the public, not industry insiders, to rate the year's most beloved film based on the movies nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Academy Awards.

The Academy will announce the best-picture nominations, among others, on January 17.

Then we want your help. In February, we'll ask you to pick your favorite among the nominated movies. Movie Meter participants can learn more, watch trailers for and rate all the eligible movies on a scale of 1 to 5 to determine USA TODAY's inaugural Movie Meter winner.

The 2025 Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will air on ABC March 2. The Movie Meter winner will be announced the next day.

Will 'Wicked' win an Oscar? It just got a boost in the awards race.

Movie Meter builds on the popularity of Ad Meter, which USA TODAY launched in 1989 and has become the leading tracker of public opinion on Super Bowl ads.

“Movie Meter expands panelist ratings into the world of cinema, creating a new standard for audience-driven awards,” said USA TODAY Senior Vice President Monica Richardson. “USA TODAY is evolving our content to better serve our audiences, and Movie Meter is a testament to that commitment. USA TODAY Movie Meter seeks to be the industry’s leading opinion tool to gauge true public sentiment regarding films and their impact on consumers. We are creating a platform that truly reflects the voices of everyday Americans.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Movie Meter to launch