USAID headquarters in Washington are blocked after Musk says Trump agrees to close the aid agency

ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Updated ·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters, and yellow police tape and officers blocked the agency's lobby on Monday, after billionaire Elon Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.

USAID staffers also said more than 600 additional employees had reported being locked out of the agency’s computer systems overnight. Those still in the system received emails saying that “at the direction of Agency leadership” the headquarters building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, Feb. 3.” The agency's website vanished Saturday without explanation.

The fast-moving developments come after thousands of USAID employees already have been laid off and programs shut down in the two weeks since President Donald Trump took office and show the extraordinary power of Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in the Trump administration. Musk announced closing of the agency early Monday, as Trump’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio, was out of the country on a trip to Central America.

Trump, a Republican, also has ordered a freeze on foreign assistance with widespread effects around the world. The moves by the U.S., the world's largest provider of humanitarian aid, have upended decades of policy that put humanitarian, development and security assistance in the center of efforts to build alliances and counter adversaries including China and Russia. They've forced U.S. and international companies to shut down tens of thousands of programs globally, leading to furloughs, layoffs and financial crises that have left many fearing the aid community already has been too damaged by the freeze to resume work even if funding resumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic lawmakers have protested the moves, saying Trump lacks constitutional authority to shut down USAID without congressional approval and decrying Musk’s accessing sensitive government-held information through his Trump-sanctioned inspections of federal government agencies and programs.

On Monday, two State Department employees who tried to gain access to the USAID offices in the building said they were turned away by security guards, who told them the offices were open but people could not go in. Later in the morning, uniformed Department of Homeland Security officers and security officers blocked the lobby of the USAID’s headquarters using yellow tape with the words “do not cross.”

The white USAID flag still flew on the empty plaza in front of the agency headquarters Monday morning. A State Department staffer stood in front, and he said he just wanted to pay his respects. Staffers said employees earlier Monday had been able to reach other parts of the agency to clear personal belongings from their offices.

The developments come after Musk, who's leading an extraordinary civilian review of the federal government with Trump's agreement, said early Monday that he had spoken with Trump about the six-decade U.S. aid and development agency and “he agreed we should shut it down.”

“It became apparent that it's not an apple with a worm it in,” Musk said in a live session on X Spaces early Monday. “What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re shutting it down,” he said.

Musk, Trump and some Republican lawmakers have targeted the U.S. aid and development agency, which oversees humanitarian, development and security programs in some 120 countries, in increasingly strident terms, accusing it of promoting liberal causes.

Since Trump took office, appointees brought in from his first term such as Peter Marocco placed more than 50 senior officials on leave for investigation without public explanation, gutting the agency’s leadership. When the agency’s personnel chief announced that the allegations against them were groundless and tried to reinstate them, he was placed on leave as well.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration placed two top security chiefs at USAID on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Musk’s government-inspection teams, a current and a former U.S. official said.

Musk’s DOGE earlier carried out a similar operation at the Treasury Department, gaining access to sensitive information including the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems. The Washington Post reported that a senior Treasury official had resigned over Musk’s team accessing sensitive information.

ADVERTISEMENT

USAID, meanwhile, has been one of the federal agencies most targeted by the Trump administration in an escalating crackdown on the federal government and many of its programs.

“It’s been run by a bunch of radical lunatics. And we’re getting them out,” Trump said to reporters about USAID on Sunday night.

The Trump administration and Rubio have imposed an freeze on foreign assistance that has shut down much of USAID’s aid programs worldwide and ordered furloughs and leaves that have gutted the agency’s leadership and staff in Washington.

The funding freeze has shut down an HIV-AIDS program started by Republican President George W. Bush credited with saving more than 20 million lives in Africa and elsewhere. Aid contractors spoke of millions of dollars in medication and other goods now stuck in port that they were forbidden to deliver.

Other programs that would shut down provided education to schoolgirls in Afghanistan under Taliban rule and monitored an Ebola outbreak spreading in Uganda. A USAID-supported crisis monitoring program, which was credited for helping prevent repeats of the 1980s famine in Uganda that killed up to 1.2 million people, has gone offline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a post on Sunday that Trump was allowing Musk to access people’s personal information and shut down government funding.

“We must do everything in our power to push back and protect people from harm,” the Massachusetts senator said, without giving details.

___

Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Latest Stories

  • Dozens more USAID staff ousted as Trump administration dismantles aid agency

    The Trump administration over the weekend put on administrative leave dozens more staff at U.S. Agency for International Development.

  • 18-year-old man dead in single-vehicle collision in Oshawa early Monday morning

    An 18-year-old man was killed early Monday morning after his vehicle swerved off the road and hit a light pole in Oshawa, Durham police say. The collision happened at around 4:39 a.m. in the area of Grandview Street N. and Rathburn Street, police said in a news release. Police believe the vehicle was traveling southbound when it exited the roadway, striking the light pole. The 18-year-old was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The area was closed

  • Education Department employees placed on paid leave as part of Trump administration’s DEI purge

    Dozens of employees at the Education Department were placed on paid administrative leave Friday as part of the Trump administration’s larger effort to rid the federal workforce of employees associated with diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts, two sources familiar with the move told CNN.

  • Turmoil inside USAID: Staff to work from home as Musk seeks to shut down agency

    Staff with the U.S. Agency for International Development were told overnight that the agency’s Washington headquarters will be closed Monday, according to an email obtained by ABC News from multiple sources. "Agency personnel normally assigned to work at USAID headquarters will work remote tomorrow, with the exception of personnel with essential on-site and building maintenance functions individually contacted by senior leadership," the email said. The email arrived as Elon Musk, the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, said he was "in the process" of "shutting down" the agency.

  • Musk says Trump has agreed to shut down $40bn US foreign aid agency

    Elon Musk says he and Donald Trump have agreed to shut down USAID - the agency that supports international development. Spending for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is determined by Congress. Its budget for the 2023 fiscal year was about $40bn, according to a report last month from the Congressional Research Service.

  • Elon Musk's DOGE takes aim at USAID, looks to shut down agency

    Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is closely examining the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with Musk stating on X that DOGE is "in the process of shutting down USAID" and has reportedly told USAID workers not to come into the office as DOGE continues its assessment. Catalysts host Madison Mills reports more on this developing story. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts&nbsp;here. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • Musk says USAID to be shut down in government cost-cutting drive

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk, who is heading U.S. President Donald Trump's drive to shrink the federal government, gave an update on the effort early Monday, saying work is underway to shut down the U.S. foreign aid agency USAID. Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, discussed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a social media talk on Monday on X, which he also owns. Trump has assigned Musk to lead a federal cost-cutting panel.

  • More USAID staff ousted after Trump administration dismantles aid agency

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Trump administration removed two top security officials at USAID during the weekend after they tried to stop representatives from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from gaining access to restricted parts of the building, three sources said on Sunday. The action added to the dozens of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) staff being removed from their positions, as President Donald Trump's team moves to abolish the agency's independence and possibly bring it under the control of the State Department.

  • Treasury Dept. gives Elon Musk's team access to federal payment system: Sources

    The Treasury Department has given Elon Musk and representatives of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team access to the vast federal payment system responsible for handling trillions of dollars in government expenditures, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The payment system -- which is essentially a checkbook for the entire federal government -- is a closely held operation run by career officials, with a limited number of people authorized to access the information given it contains sensitive information about hundreds of millions of Americans.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Observers call for pressure on U.S. corporations as Trump, Musk take aim at Canada

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha