USAID tells employees to stay home hours after Elon Musk said it was going to be shut down

USAID, the agency responsible for foreign aid, suddenly shut down its headquarters on Monday.

DC employees got a text telling them to work remotely hours after Musk supported shutting down USAID.

On Monday afternoon, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was "the acting director of USAID."

Employees at the US Agency for International Development were told that the agency's headquarters in Washington, DC, would be shut down for the day, according to a text alert seen by Business Insider.

By Monday afternoon, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he was "the acting director of USAID," bolstering reports that President Donald Trump planned to fold the agency into the State Department, which Rubio leads. Rubio said that he had appointed someone else to handle the daily operations.

The message announcing the office closure went to all USAID workers who had signed up for the agency's emergency notification system. It instructed all employees who report to the Washington office — excluding those who perform "essential on-site and building maintenance functions individually contacted by senior leadership"— to work remotely. It did not specify whether and when the office would reopen, and CNN reported that the message also went to employees via email.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the instructions in the text come from "the direction of Agency leadership," Elon Musk said early Monday morning in a conversation on X Spaces that he supported shutting down the agency. The talk came just hours before employees heard of the closure.

"With regards to the USAID stuff, I went over it in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down," Musk said of a conversation he had with Trump. Musk, who is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency, continued posting about the agency throughout Monday morning, writing on X, "USAID is a criminal organization," and, "We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper."

On Sunday night, Trump expressed disdain for the agency, telling reporters it's run by "radical lunatics." Trump had already ordered a 90-day freeze on foreign aid.

On January 24, Rubio paused all new funding for aid programs facilitated by USAID. He sent a memo that said all foreign assistance would be reviewed to ensure it's not redundant and aligned with Trump's policies, CBS News said.

A 15-year employee at USAID told BI that staffers were feeling "nervous, annoyed, sad, anxious, what you'd imagine." BI has verified their identity and employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We wish they would tell us directly what's happening instead of waking up to emails and texts telling us things," they said.

Congress established USAID, the agency responsible for government humanitarian aid, in 1961. The US government is the world's biggest humanitarian donor.

The agency had a budget of $32 billion for the fiscal year 2024, according to an archived press release. That accounted for about 0.47% of the federal budget, which came in at $6.75 trillion.

The press release said the agency requested $10.5 billion for humanitarian assistance across 65 countries, including Ukraine and Syria. It also requested $1.11 billion for Feed the Future programs. Other areas of spending included $4.1 billion for healthcare issues and $3.1 billion for gender equity efforts.

USAID employs more than 10,000 employees, according to the Congressional Research Service, with most of them stationed overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said in a letter on Sunday that only Congress could merge USAID into the State Department. They also said reports about DOGE personnel accessing USAID headquarters and sensitive data raised "deep concerns."

"No classified material was accessed without proper security clearances," Katie Miller, a DOGE spokesperson, said Sunday in an X post.

The agency's website has been shut down and its social media pages deactivated. Retired and former employees are planning a protest at the Capitol on Wednesday, according to a flyer BI has seen making the rounds on social media accounts.

Representatives for the White House, USAID, and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Correction: February 3, 2025 — An earlier version of this story misstated the day Rubio ordered a pause on new funding for USAID. The pause occurred on Friday, January 24, not Friday, January 31.

Read the original article on Business Insider