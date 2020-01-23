Usain Bolt And Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Expecting First Child

A little speedster is on the way for Usain Bolt and girlfriend Kasi Bennett.

The Olympic sprint champion announced on Instagram Thursday that the couple are expecting their first child.

“I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE,” he wrote with a striking photo of Bennett cradling her belly as her dress billows at the beach.

Bennett shared similar images, writing “Our biggest blessing” and “Our golden child.”

The father-to-be was certainly golden. The Jamaican star won nine Olympic gold medals, including three straight 100-meter titles in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games, but had his medal haul cut to eight when a relay teammate was found guilty of doping.

The 11-time world champion and Bennett, also from Jamaica, have been together for more than seven years, People noted.

No word on when the baby is expected to hit the finish line, er, arrive.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.