Usain Bolt: I missed Paris Olympics because I was on crutches

Usain Bolt was due to attend this year’s Olympics as a guest but stayed at home instead following his injury - OLIVIER MORIN

Usain Bolt has admitted that he missed the Paris Olympics because he didn’t want to be seen on crutches.

The retired sprinter and eight-time gold medallist, 38, avoided the Games after he ruptured his Achilles in a charity football match in June.

Admitting that he was supposed to attend the two-week event in France with his family, which would have marked the first in which he was a spectator rather than an athlete, Bolt said he watched it on television instead.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast on Monday, he said: “I was supposed to go with my family, but I injured myself.

“I was playing a charity game, a football match, for soccer for Unicef and I ruptured my Achilles.”

Bolt was stretchered off the pitch after rupturing his Achilles during the Unicef match at Stamford Bridge, London - Mike Marsland

The world’s most famous athlete added that at the time of the Olympics, he had “just started walking okay again”, but explained why he preferred to watch it from home.

“I didn’t want to go on crutches,” he said. “It’s my first time going without and not competing, so it would look weird for every time you see me on TV I’m on crutches like this.

“So I was just like, you know what, let me just stay home.”

The sprinter, who set the world record for the 100m and 200m at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, retired from the sport in 2017 when he suffered a hamstring injury in a relay race.

Earlier this year, he revealed that he was offered “big money” to return to the track a few years after retiring, but that his former coach Glen Mills vetoed the idea.

He told talkSPORT: “I talked to my coach, my coach was like, ‘Absolutely not’. It was like two years after I retired, but my coach told me, ‘Listen, if you’re going to retire, that’s it. I’m not going to coach you again, this is it. There’s no coming back after this’.”

Bolt in the dressing room after the charity game - Instagram

Bolt injured his Achilles while playing football at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London for the Soccer Aid for Unicef match in June.

He was part of the World XI team that went up against England, but footage posted on social media showed him being taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the second half.

He later posted a picture on his Instagram account from a dressing room, showing his right foot encased in a walking boot.

Alongside the picture, in which the athlete flashed a peace sign, he wrote: “Ruptured Achilles but done know we are a warrior.”