Usain Bolt Says He’s 'Busier Now' That He’s Retired from Running and Soccer

Even in retirement, Usain Bolt is quick on his feet — whether in new business ventures or, well, literally.

While wearing sweatpants and just casual sneakers, the retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist tied the 40-yard dash combined record of the NFL on Saturday at the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta. The record is currently held by John Ross, wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, who ran the dash in 4.22 seconds in 2017.

Bolt told PEOPLE at the 2019 Super Bowl Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday that “it was just the competitive side” of him coming out.

“I did the first run and I saw 4.98, I was like ‘Uhh, I probably could have run faster,’ ” Bolt said. “So I just went out there, and I did it again and I just came through.”

In fact, after first setting the record in 2017, Ross challenged the Olympian to a race — to which Bolt responded with a laugh, For The Win reported. The wide receiver tweeted at Bolt after seeing the athlete tie his time, jokingly calling him a “cheat code” and then following up to credit the runner as being “way faster than that.”

But retirement has been treating Bolt well, who told PEOPLE about how he’s been spending his time since hanging up his spikes and cleats officially last month.

“It’s been good, a lot of work, traveling all over the world,” Bolt told PEOPLE. “I think I’m busier now.”

He recently launched a new champagne with G.H. Mumm & Cie, the Mumm Olympe Rosé, in South Africa. According to Bolt, the signature champagne is set to launch in the United States in April.

“For me … Mumm is all about celebrating,” Bolt told PEOPLE. “If you know anything about me, I love to party, I love to have a good time, so it works with my brand.”

And fans can keep their eyes open for more to come from Bolt, who said he as other projects “in the pipeline” that he is also working on.