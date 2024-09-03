USC quarterback Miller Moss part of 2022 dispute that triggered university investigation

USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) was accused of harassing his roommate in 2022, prompting the university to investigate the dispute. Moss said he regrets his actions. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A dispute between USC star quarterback Miller Moss and his former roommate and fellow Trojan quarterback Mo Hasan escalated to the point that the university investigated the feud in early 2022.

The dispute was resolved through USC’s usual student conduct resolution process, a person familiar with the situation not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Times. Police were never involved, nor was any legal action taken.

Moss, who was just named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his stellar performance during USC’s win over LSU, expressed remorse for his handling of the dispute in a statement on Tuesday.

“I fully cooperated and took accountability for my decisions, and the matter was resolved,” Moss said. “I regret my actions and have grown and learned from this matter, and my focus is on the season ahead.”

In a video, which was first obtained by TMZ, Moss can be seen first telling someone off camera that he’s “stealing this shirt, dude” and insisting to the person off camera that they’re not going to wear it.

In another clip, Moss, who was a freshman at the time, is shown with others rummaging through what appears to be his roommate’s closet. He then grabs pillow off the bed, placing it behind his butt and releasing what appears to be a fart. He later suggests to one of the others in the room to take a jacket from out of the closet.

The roommate, a person with knowledge of the video said, was Hasan, who at some point filed a complaint with the university that initiated a student conduct resolution process. Moss eventually had to write a paper apologizing for the incident.

“We take all student conduct complaints seriously and are legally obligated to keep those matters private and confidential,” the university said in a statement. “Each and every case follows a prescribed and thorough adjudication process as described in the USC Student Handbook. If a student has been found responsible and has fulfilled all of the terms of their discipline, the matter is considered closed. In this case, the matter was resolved and settled two-and-a-half years ago.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.