USDA mandates raw milk be tested for avian flu, Kansas reports new cases
Migrating waterfowl creates a spike in avian flu cases in Kansas, amid the USDA's mandate to test raw milk products for the virus.
Your sleep patterns can tell you a lot about your health, including a possible risk for cognitive decline.
"The abdominal cavity was quickly filling with blood and the nurse fainted."
"'Any miscarriages, any abortions?' I imagined a Texas state trooper waiting outside the door like a dogcatcher, ready to burst in with a net if I answered yes. 'No,' I answered quietly."
Israeli forces dressed in civilian clothes raided a hospital in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday night and detained an alleged Palestinian militant who had days earlier been injured in an Israeli airstrike that killed two Hamas militants.
A self-described Vancouver Island "childbirth activist" prohibited from serving as a midwife is facing a lawsuit from the parents of a child who was allegedly injured during a botched home birth.Gloria Lemay has been banned for more than two decades from performing midwifery services — but according to a B.C. Supreme Court lawsuit filed this week, the Duncan woman allegedly contracted with a Chemainus couple in 2021 to act as their "midwife or birth attendant."The couple is now suing Lemay over
"My mom has stage 4 breast cancer and has maxed out her insurance, and her insurance is saying they won’t cover anything again."
Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers are about to see that governing is harder than campaigning.
The Olympian dedicates most of his retirement to mental health advocacy—and keeping his own mental wellness in check.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Go-Go's musician opens up about what has helped her on her sobriety journey
Wednesday’s stabbing attack in downtown Vancouver has put the spotlight on the province's promise to expand involuntary care to treat individuals with addiction and mental health issues. As Katie DeRosa reports, Vancouver's mayor says he's angry at the lack of urgency.
It’s a story of resilience, family bonds, and a teen rising to the challenge in the most critical of moments.
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus has opened up about "being depressed" since she was a "little girl", when she was diagnosed with autoimmune condition lupus.
A Missouri couple who allegedly attempted a do-it-yourself circumcision on their son at home are facing child abuse charges.
From car crashes to home fires, first responders and members of the public often find themselves together in dangerous situations for brief, but life-changing, encounters.But paramedics and firefighters don't usually know what happens to a patient after they've dropped them to hospital. And the people whose lives they've saved don't always get the chance to thank them.On Thursday afternoon, two families had the chance to do just that at a reunion at Toronto Emergency Services' joint headquarters
The United Nations health agency has no indication that a warning was issued before Israel's bombing early on Thursday of north Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, the World Health Organization's regional representative said on Friday. At least 39 were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian medics said, including at least 20 in an attack that set ablaze tents sheltering displaced families in a crowded camp in the south of the territory. The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya said a 16-year-old boy and several other people, including medics, were wounded by Israeli drone fire.
User ability to comment on the post has also been limited.
The World Health Organization called the current outbreak a “significant public health concern”
In the days since the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, insurance claim denials have become a central point of anger across America.
In a world flush with hazardous air pollutants, there is one that causes far more cancer than any other, one that is so widespread that nobody in the United States is safe from it.
NEW YORK (AP) — About half of working women reported feeling stressed “a lot of the day," compared to about 4 in 10 men, according to a Gallup report published this week.