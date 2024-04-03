USF assistant coach gets healthy dose of deja vu

USF cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke was familiar with the Bulls program before he drove into Tampa. Van Dyke, a former defensive back at the University of Miami, was on the Hurricanes team that lost at home to USF in 2010. Former USF quarterback B.J. Daniels works in the USF athletic department, where it's difficult for DeMarcus to go down memory lane. "My senior season, they beat us at home," he recalled after Tuesday's spring practice. He smiled when mentioning having to work in the same building as his former nemesis. "B.J. Daniels, every time I see him, the hallway, I say, 'You got me on senior night.' That was tough right there, man. [haha]”