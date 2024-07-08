USF student to work with Bucs medical staff through diversity initiative
David Orlando, a Florida native from Winter Garden, is heading into his fourth year at the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine, where his specialty interest is sports medicine. Orlando earned his undergraduate degree from Southeastern University, where he focused on pre-medicine and pre-medical studies. He will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their 2024 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative medical student.