USF Volleyball looks to build off recent success
The USF volleyball team had a rough start to the regular season, but the Bulls rebounded in a big way last weekend. Now, they hope their recent success springboards them for the rest of the season.
The USF volleyball team had a rough start to the regular season, but the Bulls rebounded in a big way last weekend. Now, they hope their recent success springboards them for the rest of the season.
The hockey broadcasting legend is looking for a new home as Christine Simpson announced her departure from Sportsnet just weeks before the 2024-25 NHL season begins.
Caitlin Clark says that guarding A'ja Wilson is virtually impossible, and honestly, in her explanation, there wasn't a single lie. The Indiana Fever host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday as
One poor men's league team surely wasn't expecting to see one of the best goalies in history staring them down from their opponent's crease at 11 p.m. on a Monday.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
Caitlin Clark got whistled for an offensive foul during the Indiana Fever's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, but even when it's "surprising" as she said, she knows teams like the Aces are going to be physical with her. While talking about the Aces' physical…
The WNBA players union and several players slammed the commissioner on Tuesday after her appearance on CNBC.
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady spent 11 seasons together as teammates between both New England and Tampa Bay. So, one might think that Gronkowski would sugarcoat his thoughts on Brady's first game in the broadcasting booth with Fox. But that wasn't exactly the case, and…
This new Boston Bruins defenseman has the potential to be a solid addition.
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, two of the biggest stars on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, plan to play on the DP World Tour this fall. Both players mentioned in press conferences Wednesday at LIV Golf Chicago they'd be committing to the European circuit events, and on…
The White Sox are well on their way to being the worst MLB team in the 162-game era. But at the same time, you'd expect a team full of professional baseball players to be able to execute on the easiest of plays. That's not the case wi
There is a report floating around that both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse will not be ready to start training camp.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
Marner's future has been a hot topic this offseason, but what hasn't been debated about the player among his peers is his star power.
The Phillies were justifiably heated on Tuesday night when a big eighth inning descended into chaos thanks to a frustrated moment from Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta. And according to Bryce Harper, the scene could have gotten even uglier. Uceta entered the tie game in the…
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.
This former Boston Bruins forward is generating plenty of interest.
Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 2.
You almost never hear this from an opponent in the NFL, right? But that might be just how bad Daniel Jones was on Sunday in a woeful New York Giants loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He had his own wide receiver subtly distance himself from the QB. And
The King laughed with delight as he was hugged in the middle of a scrum with New Zealand's women's rugby squad at Buckingham Palace
Once one of the top prospects in the entire world, AJ Griffin is reportedly considering stepping away from the game of basketball. Griffin, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the top-rated player in the state of New York, was a McDonald's All-American.…