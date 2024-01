Storyful

Drone footage filmed on Monday, January 15, shows the aftermath of a volcanic eruption near the evacuated town of Grindavik, Iceland, that destroyed several homes.Thorgeir Olafsson sent up his device to survey the smoldering ash.Icelandic broadcaster RUV said by Monday it appeared volcanic activity was decreasing, but there was “great uncertainty about the future.”At least three houses were destroyed in the eruption, RUV said. No one was injured, Iceland’s president said. Credit: Thorgeir Olafsson via Storyful