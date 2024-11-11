Usha Vance celebrated by Indian American supporters, Indian media

[Source]

With Kamala Harris' forthcoming exit from the vice presidency following Donald Trump’s reelection, Indian Americans and Indian media are directing their excitement toward Usha Vance, the wife of Ohio Sen. and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance. As the first Indian American and Hindu second lady, Usha’s historic role has sparked celebrations and reflections on her cultural heritage.

Catch up: The daughter of Indian immigrants from Andhra Pradesh, Usha is a Yale-educated lawyer with clerkships under prominent U.S. Supreme Court justices under her belt. During the Republican National Convention, she described her and J.D.’s connection as a “testament to this great country,” given their different backgrounds. She also emphasized the influence of Hindu values in her upbringing, saying her parents' faith made them “such good parents” and shaped her perspective. Unfortunately, she has also become the target of racist attacks from Trump supporters, which her husband publicly acknowledged but not condemned.

What Indian American supporters are saying: For her Indian American supporters, Usha’s rise is a source of immense pride. Dhivya Ramalingam, a North Carolina resident, expressed her excitement. “It's a proud moment for all Indian women. Even I got goosebumps,” she told ABC11. The community in Morrisville, where Ramalingam and her husband reside, sees Usha as a role model who raises the profile of South Asian women.