Usha Vance celebrated by Indian American supporters, Indian media
With Kamala Harris' forthcoming exit from the vice presidency following Donald Trump’s reelection, Indian Americans and Indian media are directing their excitement toward Usha Vance, the wife of Ohio Sen. and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance. As the first Indian American and Hindu second lady, Usha’s historic role has sparked celebrations and reflections on her cultural heritage.
Catch up: The daughter of Indian immigrants from Andhra Pradesh, Usha is a Yale-educated lawyer with clerkships under prominent U.S. Supreme Court justices under her belt. During the Republican National Convention, she described her and J.D.’s connection as a “testament to this great country,” given their different backgrounds. She also emphasized the influence of Hindu values in her upbringing, saying her parents' faith made them “such good parents” and shaped her perspective. Unfortunately, she has also become the target of racist attacks from Trump supporters, which her husband publicly acknowledged but not condemned.
What Indian American supporters are saying: For her Indian American supporters, Usha’s rise is a source of immense pride. Dhivya Ramalingam, a North Carolina resident, expressed her excitement. “It's a proud moment for all Indian women. Even I got goosebumps,” she told ABC11. The community in Morrisville, where Ramalingam and her husband reside, sees Usha as a role model who raises the profile of South Asian women.
What Indian media are saying: Indian media are equally captivated by Usha’s ascent. Outlets like Aaj Tak reportedly highlighted her heritage, noting that her presence ensures continued South Asian representation in American politics. Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister even invited the Vances to visit, celebrating J.D.’s win as a “moment of pride.” Local media also reported on celebratory rituals in the state, where villagers had offered prayers and set off firecrackers to honor the win. These events were covered with a sense of hope, as many speculated on the potential for strengthened India-U.S. relations through Usha’s influence. Moreover, her family's legacy, including her 96-year-old grand-aunt who is the country’s oldest working professor, has become a point of fascination, reflecting pride in both Usha's professional accomplishments and the intellectual tradition of her lineage.
