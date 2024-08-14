Usher announces last-minute cancelation of Atlanta concert ‘to give my body a second to rest and heal’

Usher has made the last-minute decision to cancel his show in Atlanta, Georgia, hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter was expected to kick off his first of three nights at the city’s State Farm Arena tonight, Wednesday August 14.

However, this afternoon he announced on social media that he is postponing the show.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well. Which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal,” Usher wrote.

“You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me,” he promised. “The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best.’’

He concluded: “My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you.”

Hot off the heels of his unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime performance in February, Usher unveiled the dates of his Past Present Future tour.

He had originally planned to kick off the North American leg of the tour in Washington, DC, on August 20, though shortly after, he added three more Atlanta dates on the front end beginning on August 14. He had already included three Atlanta concerts for October 17, 18 and 19.

It’s not yet known if Usher plans on going forward with his Friday (August 16) and Saturday (August 17) Atlanta shows.

The Independent has contacted Usher’s representatives for additional information.

The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer is scheduled to continue his tour across North America, making stops in several major cities, including Baltimore, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Toronto, Canada; Brooklyn, New York; Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona before wrapping up in Houston, Texas on November 30.