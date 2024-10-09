Usher cancels Miami shows amid Hurricane Milton
The R&B singer's concerts have been postponed as Florida declares a state of emergency for Hurricane Milton which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday night. As a safety precaution, Usher has announced that he will be rescheduling his three sold-out concerts at Kaseya Centre to later this year. "My upcoming shows in Miami at Kaseya Centre have been rescheduled for December due to the state of emergency in Florida. Everyone's safety and well-being remain my top priority and I'd rather celebrate with you all at a time when you can get to and from the show safely.”