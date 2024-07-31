Usher’s Paris residency coming to theaters as concert film

NEW YORK — Usher is the latest chart-topping superstar set to bring his concert to the big screen.

The “Confessions” crooner’s eight-show residency in France, filmed during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale in June, is expected to play in approximately 2,000 movie theaters worldwide for a four-day run beginning Sept. 12.

Tickets for “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” go on sale Aug. 6.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the cinematic foray will feature hit songs such as “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” and “Love In This Club,” alongside a glimpse at Usher’s life beyond the stage.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” the 45-year-old said in a statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

“Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” follows the 2023 release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” and “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” both of which helped revitalize the big-screen box office in the aftermath of the Hollywood writers strike.

Usher will kick off his Past Present Future Tour on Aug. 14 in his hometown of Atlanta. The multi-city trek is scheduled to play four dates at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in early September.