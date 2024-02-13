Usher and partner Jenn Goicoechea tie the knot in Vegas post Super Bowl

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher (Getty Images)

Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea got married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B singer’s Super Bowl half-time show.

According to officials and documents, the couple tied the knot on Sunday at Vegas Weddings.

Witnesses included Usher's mother, Jonnetta Patton and the officiant who carried out the ceremony, the Rev Ronald Joseph Polrywka is known to dress up as Elvis Presley."Congratulations to the newlyweds!" chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams said in a statement. "We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife."

The statement added: "As much as we love love, this is the couple's news to share any further details on. We'll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!"

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, the head of the county's marriage licence bureau, confirmed that her office issued a licence to Usher and Ms Goicoechea last week.

"Naturally they got married in Las Vegas," she said. "What better place than the Wedding Capital of the World?"

The document, issued on Thursday, lists the couple's full names - Usher Raymond IV and Jennifer Jean Goicoechea - and shows they paid a 102 US dollar (£80) filing fee.

It noted that Usher has been married before and Ms Goicoechea has not.

Usher divorced his first wife, Tameka Foster, in 2009 after two years together, and he won custody of their two sons.

In December 2018, the singer filed for divorce after three years with his second wife and former manager, Grace Miguel.

Usher, 45, and Ms Goicoechea, 40, have been together since 2019 and have two young daughters.

Usher's representatives have been contacted for comment.

Usher's Super Bowl half-time performance at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday included appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL championship game in overtime, 25-22, over the San Francisco 49ers.

He has just released his first solo album in eight years, and in August is scheduled to kick off a 24-city US tour titled Past Present Future.

Usher recently ended a two-year Las Vegas Strip residency where he performed Usher: My Way at the Park MGM.