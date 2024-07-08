Usher Performs Entire “Confessions” Album During Special One Night Only Set at Essence Fest 2024

The legendary R&B singer performed a special set of classic hits at the Superdome in New Orleans on July 6

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Usher performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 6, 2024 in New Orleans

Usher put on quite a show at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture!

The 45-year-old "Superstar" singer, hot off the heels of winning his BET Lifetime Achievement Award, wowed the crowd at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday, July 6, wooing fans with a special one-night-only performance of his entire Confessions album.

Usher, plus his band, performed the certified diamond album from beginning to end in honor of its 20th anniversary, including smash songs like "Caught Up," "Bad Girl," "Burn" and the famous title track. The hitmaker even decked out his stage design to resemble a church sanctuary, complete with a full choir and a cross that at times glowed with his name and Confessions.

The epic set earned rapturous applause from the crowd as the R&B icon proved just how timeless his catalog is. At the end of it, Usher surprised fans in two sections by gifting them tickets to his upcoming Past Present Future tour before concluding his performance with his hit song "Yeah!"



Paras Griffin/Getty Usher performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 6, 2024 in New Orleans

Usher headlined the annual festival this weekend alongside fellow music icons like Janet Jackson and Birdman, while other performers included Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Victoria Monét and The Roots.

Up next, the R&B legend will kick off his highly anticipated tour run in August with three shows in his hometown of Atlanta.

Josh Brasted/Getty Usher performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 6, 2024 in New Orleans

Usher’s recent acceptance speech for his Lifetime Achievement honor at the BET Awards stirred up some buzz for having parts of it cut out during its broadcast, which started after the singer used inappropriate language and later turned into audio issues. BET later apologized for the audio malfunction.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Usher performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 6, 2024 in New Orleans

However, on the parts that audiences heard at home and in the crowd, the Coming Home artist spoke about his relationship with his father, his thoughts on his successful career and his gratitude for his collaborators.

"If you are committed to something and you find passion and you stay committed to it, this could potentially be you,” Usher said during his speech. “This could be your moment."



