Usher postpones concert to give himself time to 'rest and heal'

His show that was set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday has been moved to another date. In a statement, Usher explained that he needs to "give my body time to rest and heal. For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight's show and reschedule it for a later date…”