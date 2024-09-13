Usher Says Wedding to Jenn Goicoechea After Super Bowl Was a ‘Last Minute’ Decision: ‘It Was an Abrupt Thing’

The singer also noted that he was 'very happy' to have gotten married in Las Vegas, noting that he was able to 'really enjoy' the moment with his wife and kids

Rob Kim/Getty Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher’s nuptials with Jenn Goicoechea after the Super Bowl hadn’t always been the plan.

The “My Boo” singer, 45, revealed in a recent interview with the New York Post for its “Music to My Years” video series that he and Goicoechea, 40, made an impromptu decision to tie the knot after obtaining their marriage license a few days prior to the performance.

“It was an abrupt thing,” Usher told the outlet. “We decided at the last minute to do it.”

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane officiated by none other than an Elvis Presley impersonator — a detail the musician noted was a “plus for me.” Another positive was having his family there to witness the event.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Related: The Sweetest (and Sexiest!) Photos of Usher and His Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea

“It was great to have immediate family there, my kids were there, my mother [Jonetta Patton] was there,” Usher shared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday, Sept. 8. “It was wonderful. The kids had a great time.”

He added to the New York Post that he was “very happy” to have done it in Las Vegas, noting, “It’s probably one of the easiest ceremonies that I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“I [was able to] really enjoy this moment between me and my wife and my children and my intimate and immediate family,” he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In photos of the event obtained by PEOPLE, the couple could be seen sitting in the front seat of a vintage convertible car with red and white flowers on the back, as Usher's teen sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, were in the backseat. They were also pictured beaming while surrounded by loved ones after the ceremony.



The Grammy winner told the outlet that he had no regrets about doing a back-to-back feature with the Super Bowl and a wedding, saying, “What was already an amazing moment was peaked by a moment that I will remember forever.”

Prince Williams/WireImage Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Related: Usher's 4 Kids: All About Usher V, Naviyd, Sovereign and Sire

He continued, “I was very happy to not only conclude my time in Las Vegas with the residency and then the Super Bowl, but to start on a new journey with my amazing wife.”

Usher previously opened up to PEOPLE ahead of his Super Bowl performance about his lifelong commitment with Goicoechea, whom he had been dating since 2019 and shares daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, with.

"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," Usher told PEOPLE at the time. "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children,” he continued. “But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.