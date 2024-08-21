Usher setlist: All the songs on his innovative Past Present Future tour

Usher is (finally) returning to the road.

Coming off of his 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in February, his Essence Festival show in July and 100 shows of a critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, the singer kicked off his tour Aug. 20 Washington, D.C. after a neck injury forced him to reschedule the first three shows.

Embarking on the Past Present Future tour, his first in eight years, Usher is firing on all cylinders as he takes the stage for a two-hour extravaganza. Somehow even better at 45 than he was at 25, when his 2004 chart-topping, hit album "Confessions" dropped, the King of R&B runs through more hits than most fans realize he has and weaves in tracks from his latest album, "Coming Home."

Usher performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 6, 2024, in New Orleans.

"I'm promoting a legacy: past, present and future. I've been doing this long enough to celebrate the legacy of my music from the beginning of my career up until an incredible moment that I'm having," he tells USA TODAY ahead of the tour.

Cruising through each section of the show, Usher uses that tech to connect different eras of his career in a new way. He reimagines versions of his life, including an older Usher from 2044 who made different life decisions, and mimics a video call with younger iterations of himself talking and smiling back at him.

Usher oozes ease as he makes his way around the multiple stages, bumping and grinding and crooning and seducing the mainly aunties and nieces in the audience. And there isn't a bad seat in the house, as he performs around the circular main stage before relocating to a stage at the back of the floor seats, serenading a smaller group of attendees in lounge-style seating.

The Usher: Past Present Future tour has more than 45 songs that span 30 years of music.

Usher: Past Present Future tour setlist

"Coming Home" "Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)" "Big" "Call Me a Mack" "Think of You" "Can U Get Wit It" "My Way" "U Make Me Wanna" "8701 Interlude" "U Remind Me" "U Don't Have to Call" "Caught Up" "Don't Waste My Time" "Love In This Club" "Tell Me" "Say What U Want" "New Flame" "Margiela" "Party" "Lil Freak" "Lovers And Friends" "Nice & Slow" "U Got It Bad" "Climax" "Burn" "Confessions Part II" "Monstar" "Euphoria" "OMG" "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" "Without You" "Superstar" "There Goes My Baby" "I Need a Girl" "Invented Sex (Remix)" "Trading Places" "The Matrimony" "Good Love" "I Don't Mind" "Throwback" "Bad Girl" "Good Kisser" "Ruin" "Peace Sign" "Seduction" "Good Good" "Yeah!"

