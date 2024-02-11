Usher Super bowl halftime show 2024: Surprise guest rumours and setlist predictions

Speculation is hotting up as to which special guests could make an appearance alongside headliner Usher at tonight’s Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

The R&B star has promised both surprise guests and a show that celebrates both his past and present when he headlines the performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Usher, who is known for hits including “Yeah!”, “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna...”, gave fans just a hint at what to expect during a press conference hosted by Apple Music in Las Vegas on Tuesday, and teased surprise guests that could include Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.

Minaj and Usher collaborated on 2014 single “She Came II Give It II U”.

Bieber and Usher have a long history of collaborations, including 2010 single “Somebody To Love”.

Bieber has already been spotted in Vegas, along with the Kardashian family and his wife Hailey, which has fuelled speculation he will make an appearance.

It seems very likely that rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris will make an appearance for a rendition of smash 2004 single “Yeah!”.

Usher commented at his press conference: “I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’” Usher said. “Let’s just start there. It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas—Jon is here, Luda’s here—and not play ‘Yeah!’”

Usher at a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It has also been reported that Alicia Keys was spotted rehearsing with Usher ahead of the show. They collaborated on 2004’s “My Boo,” which will probably be included in the halftime set.

There have been rumours that Taylor Swift could potentially join Usher, as she has flown back from tour in Japan to watch her partner Travis Kelce compete in the game. In 2011, Swift invited Usher onstage during her Speak Now world tour for a duet performance of “Yeah!”.

Usher’s predicted setlist includes:

“Yeah!”

“Confessions, Part II”

“Good Good”

“U Don’t Have to Call”

“You Make Me Wanna”

“U Remind Me”

“OMG”

The Super Bowl is the final game of the American football season and is currently underway. Reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers. US viewers can tune into the broadcast on CBS. UK fans can watch on ITV1.

Follow all the latest updates from the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show here.