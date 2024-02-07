Usher to go on tour following Super Bowl performance with a planned stop in North Texas

Usher announced the ‘Past Present Future’ tour on Tuesday, a 24-city arena tour that will see the R&B superstar begin in Washington D.C. and finish in Chicago — with two Texas dates in Dallas and Austin.

Usher will embark on his tour after performing at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday and following a successful Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live indoor amphitheater at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino.

The tour will also come off the heels of Usher’s “Coming Home,” album, which releases on Friday, his first since 2016’s “Hard II Love.”

Usher will perform in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. His Austin concert is on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.

Fans looking to score tickets can do so beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m., if they’re Citi card members or Verizon users.

General access tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.