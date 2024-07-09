Using cars to change lives

CBC

Provincial police in Ontario say there have been 31 fatal crashes involving transport trucks on roads this year — and smaller vehicles they share the road with were responsible for 86 per cent of those collisions.Police found 86 per cent of fatal crashes were linked to poor behaviour from non-commercial vehicles like cars, SUVs, motorcycles or pickup trucks. These include speeding, following too closely behind trucks and improper passing or overtaking. "We know that transport trucks are larger,