Using cars to change lives

- The Canadian Press
Drunken driver who snapped photo going 141 mph before deadly collision imprisoned for 17 years
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
- CNN
How Canada’s dream supersonic interceptor became a national nightmare
It was meant to make Canada a leader in military aviation and engineering. But the Avro Arrow program was dropped less than a year after its first flight. Here’s why.
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Do you have to move over for drivers merging onto highways? Here’s what SC law says
The Myrtle Beach area has many merge lanes in which drivers must navigate in order to get onto highways, most of them packed with other drivers.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Boomer Who’s Driven Dozens of Car Models — These Are the 5 Best for Your Retirement Dollar
Retirees, like most eople, choose a car based on their budget and lifestyle.
- GOBankingRates
6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
- The State
Florida woman pulled over in SC for speeding, then deputies found a secret compartment
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
- USA TODAY
Ford, Toyota, General Motors among 57,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 57,741 vehicles. This includes Ford, Toyota and General Motors vehicles.
- CBC
Do trucks and passenger vehicles share the road well? OPP data suggest otherwise
Provincial police in Ontario say there have been 31 fatal crashes involving transport trucks on roads this year — and smaller vehicles they share the road with were responsible for 86 per cent of those collisions.Police found 86 per cent of fatal crashes were linked to poor behaviour from non-commercial vehicles like cars, SUVs, motorcycles or pickup trucks. These include speeding, following too closely behind trucks and improper passing or overtaking. "We know that transport trucks are larger,
- LA Times
United Airlines plane loses tire after takeoff at LAX, the second time in four months
The plane continued to Denver and landed safely with no reported injuries on the aircraft or on the ground, according to United Airlines.
- Reuters
EV maker Lucid beats quarterly deliveries estimates helped by price cuts
(Reuters) -Lucid Group reported second-quarter deliveries above market expectations on Monday, as price cuts helped boost demand for its luxury electric sedans. Demand for electric vehicles has grown at a slower-than-expected pace in the past year, pressured by high borrowing costs, economic uncertainties and consumer preference for hybrid alternatives. EV market leader Tesla and others, including Lucid, have responded by slashing prices and offering incentives such as cheaper financing options to lure consumers.
- GOBankingRates
Dave Ramsey Says Millionaires Drive These 10 Cars: Are They Worth the Price Tag?
According to Dave Ramsey, cars as status symbols seem to be a thing of the past -- and most wealthy people are exercising frugality. While some wealthy Americans drive luxury vehicles, an Experian...
- GOBankingRates
5 Long Lasting SUVs with Low Maintenance Costs
SUVs are dominating the market and have become the country's most popular vehicle to drive, and with good reason. They're roomier, with some holding up to eight passengers, practical for families, and...
- CBC
IIO clears officer in high-speed chase that led to fatal crash
Late on July 26, 2022, a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer driving an unmarked Toyota Highlander tried to pull over a speeding Nissan Altima near the Burnaby-New Westminster border. Minutes later, the Altima would hit another car, killing two teenage occupants, Samir Olyad Suleiman Ali and Yasbrat Habtamu, who were driving home from soccer practice.The officer's vehicle reached speeds of up to 124.3 km/h in a 50 km/h zone as it tried to stop the Altima, according to a report newly made publ
- WLKY - Louisville Videos
Ask Caray: Why does the Can Opener continue to cause issues for drivers?
Ask Carey: why does the Can Opener continue to cause issues for drivers?
- Robb Report
This New Rimac Nevera Is a Two-Tone Supercar That Will Cost $2.5 Million
The limited-edition EV features a color scheme that pairs copper with exposed carbon fiber.
- The Canadian Press
Key events in the troubled history of the Boeing 737 Max
Boeing’s 737 Max is a more fuel-efficient version of the American aerospace company’s popular 737, the best-selling airliner ever. Airlines have flown Max jets for just seven years, but in that short time two of them crashed, killing 346 people, and the plane has become a symbol of safety concerns swirling around Boeing.
- Autoblog
2024 Auto Sales: Ford Bronco vs. Jeep Wrangler
The Ford Bronco returned in the middle of Covid; now that the market has calmed down, which of these iconic SUV truly owns our hearts?
- GOBankingRates
These Are The Most Popular Cars For Every Generation in 2024
If you've recently talked to friends and family members, especially those from different age groups, about vehicles -- you may have noticed trends in opinions held by members of different generations,...
- Autoblog
Cadillac Lyriq Luggage Test: How much fits in the trunk?
The Cadillac Lyriq has 28 cubic-feet of cargo space. We put that to the real-world test.
- The Canadian Press
Minnesota trooper charged in crash that killed an 18-year-old
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper is facing charges for a crash that killed a teenager and injured five people, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.