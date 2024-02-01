USM building Esports arena
USM is building an Esports arena thanks to a generous gift.
"Nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans."
"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for," the NFL star said
A Canadian lawyer says the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter legal issues with their respective NHL teams as well. Richard McLaren, an Ontario lawyer who authored a report into Russia's sports doping at the Olympics, says players could be banned from playing in the NHL due to violating their teams' and the league's code of conduct. He says even if the players are acquitted in a criminal court, the code of c
The Chiefs tight end was captured tossing the Ravens kicker's equipment out of the way for Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback poked fun at himself with fans on social media
So, about those new NBA load management rules...
The NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks acquired two-way center Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames.
Topics in the latest Hornets mailbag include queries about Kyle Lowry, Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, team ownership and more.
MLB's hot stove has been lukewarm and just weeks from spring training, a handful of the top free agents remain unsigned.
The historic event is still without a main event, and ‘GSP’ is among fans’ dream participants
Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift wore AFC Championship hats in new photos the Chiefs quarterback’s wife posted. Take a look.
When Brittney Palmer announced her retirement in December, even UFC CEO Dana White was caught off guard.
The NFL agreed to a licensing deal with Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who hand-made trendy clothing for Taylor Swift and other celebrities, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
The Lakers nearly climb back from a 30-point deficit, but it was too much for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to overcome in a 135-119 loss to Houston.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have added some much-needed pop to their lineup by agreeing to terms with designated hitter Justin Turner on a one-year contract worth US$13 million, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday. The 39-year-old Turner, who hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 runs-batted-in last season for the Boston Red Sox, will be tasked with filling a void at DH in Toronto after the departure of Brandon Belt to free agency. Turner is a proven playoff performer who will likely s
Bruce Buffer has thrown cold water on the idea of belting out "Jim 'F*cking' Miller" during his UFC 300 intro.
New year, new rosters (and a new team joins the league).
Greg Olsen knew all along Tom Brady was coming for his spot in FOX's No. 1 broadcast booth next to Kevin Burkhardt. That doesn't make this any easier.
After a six-month review, Formula One announced Wednesday that it had rejected a bid by Andretti Global and General Motors to expand the grid for the 2025 season and said it believed the team would have been incapable of being competitive in the international racing series. The decision outraged American fans of the series and left Michael Andretti and GM exploring potential legal avenues. F1 said it would be willing to revisit the issue if GM has an engine ready for the 2028 season, but was ada