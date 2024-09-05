USM women to UNE

Latest Stories
- Cover Media
Travis Kelce's team hires lawyers after Taylor Swift 'split contract' leaks online
Fans were left shocked after a document circulated on social media this week claiming the American football star and the hitmaker were in a PR relationship. The document, which was first shared on Reddit, also alleged that the couple are scheduled to break up on 28 September, a year after they went public with their relationship. Travis' team have now insisted that the document is a fake and they are working with lawyers to deal with the situation. The contract was written on the letterhead of Travis' public relations company…
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Had Multiple Surgeries This Summer
This Boston Bruins superstar had multiple surgeries this offseason.
- People
What Happened to Hope Solo? Inside the Soccer Star’s Public Scandals, Legal Troubles and Life Today
The former goalkeeper, who was forced into retirement in 2016, is the subject of Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer’
- The Canadian Press
NHL's Senators, Canadian LPGA star Henderson reach multi-year partnership
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have reached a multi-year partnership with Canadian LPGA star Brooke Henderson, the NHL team announced Wednesday.
- FTW Outdoors
An absolutely brutal White Sox blooper sparked a classic call from Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown
A cringe-worthy error for the Chicago White Sox just turned into an instant classic of a call from Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown on Tuesday night. As two White Sox outfielders were trying to catch what seemed to be a routine flyout on an
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Goalie Prospect Skating With New Team
This former Boston Bruins prospect is attending another NHL team's rookie camp.
- ABC News Videos
Sister of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother breaks silence after tragic deaths
The two were riding bikes near their hometown in New Jersey when they were fatally struck by an alleged drunken driver, just hours before their sister's wedding.
- People
“Dancing with the Stars” Season 33 Cast Revealed: Tori Spelling, Phaedra Parks and More Set to Compete
Fans already knew that Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik would be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season... now, meet all the contestants
- People
Aryna Sabalenka Is 'Really Happy' for Her Boyfriend's Support as She Aims for US Open Semifinal (Exclusive)
The Australian Open winner tells PEOPLE that her new beau has helped her through a "difficult year," which included the death of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Kolstov
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: The Trade that Changed the Franchise History
Not all of the Montreal Canadiens' Stanley Cup came into the Original Six era as some would like you to believe, but to win post expansion, GMs had to be creative.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: 8 players to start or sit in Week 1
Week 1 is the most unpredictable part of the NFL season, so here are the players you should start or sit in the first week of the regular season.
- FTW Outdoors
A Paralympic France-Brazil blind soccer matchup featured an awesome penalty kick
There are many truly phenomenal sports at the Paralympic Games in Paris, but few events might be more impressive than blind soccer. Blind soccer — also known as blind football — has existed since 1996 and is an adaptation of socce
- FTW Outdoors
2024 NFL quarterback rankings: Breaking 34 starters down by tier, from Patrick Mahomes to Danny Dimes
The top quarterback on this list won't surprise you. Patrick Mahomes has played in four of the last five Super Bowls. He's
- TVLine.com
Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast: Tori Spelling, Phaedra Parks, Ex-Con Anna Delvey, Bachelor Alums and More
A former Traitor, an ex-convict, two U.S. Olympians and Donna Martin herself are among those in pursuit of a freshly polished Mirrorball trophy. The full cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 was unveiled on Good Morning America on Wednesday, two weeks after Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was named the new season’s first celebrity …
- The Canadian Press
Canadiens' Caufield will wear No. 13 to honour Johnny Gaudreau
MONTREAL — American-born forward Cole Caufield, shaken by last week's tragic death of his hockey hero Johnny Gaudreau, will be switching jersey numbers this season with the Montreal Canadiens.
- The Canadian Press
Braves' Merrifield rants about out-of-control pitchers after getting plunked in the head
ATLANTA (AP) — Whit Merrifield got lucky. He wasn't seriously injured when a 95-mph fastball struck him on the head.
- The Canadian Press
Roger Federer is back at the US Open as a fan after speaking about Sinner's 'tricky' doping case
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer thinks Jannik Sinner's doping case raises questions about whether the current No. 1-ranked tennis player should have been allowed to continue competing until he was absolved of intentionally using an anabolic steroid he tested positive for twice in March.
- The Canadian Press
Online fundraiser for Matthew Gaudreau's widow raises more than $560K as the sports world mourns
More tributes are pouring in from around the hockey community after the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who were killed last week by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes in their home state of New Jersey.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
New Strategy Will Help Oilers With Bouchard
After Seth Jarvis' peculiar extension in Carolina, Evan Bouchard should become the next star on a deferred contract.
- The Canadian Press
Scheffler and DeChambeau part of PGA Tour-LIV Golf match in Las Vegas, report says
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will take on LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas, Golfweek reported Wednesday, the first time outside the majors top players from each circuit will compete against each other.