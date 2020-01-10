USMNT get camp underway after "precautionary" move to U.S. amid security concerns

SHOWS: BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 9, 2020)(U.S. SOCCER/VERITONE - Broadcasters and Digital - MUST COURTESY 'U.S. SOCCER/VERITONE)

1. U.S. MEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM TRAINING AT IMG ACADEMY (MUTE)

2. USMNT HEAD COACH GREGG BERHALTER SPEAKING TO REPORTERS

3. (SOUNDBITE)(English) USMNT HEAD COACH GREGG BERHALTER AFTER BEING ASKED ABOUT MOVING TRAINING CAMP FROM QATAR TO U.S., SAYING:

"Yeah, you know I think it was just a precaution and when you look back at it, you know, it was warranted now but I think when making the decision it was, what's in the best interest of the players? And, you know, we felt that to change plans quickly made a lot of sense and we did so and now we're here and we're thankful for being here."

4. USMNT TRAINING

5. (SOUNDBITE)(English) USMNT HEAD COACH GREGG BERHALTER AFTER BEING ASKED IF IT'S IMPORTANT TO GO TO QATAR BEFORE THE WORLD CUP, SAYING:

"I think so, I mean there's two sides to it, I think the first side is, if we would've went this year it would've been a good, I think, marker to set with the team and say listen guys in three and a half years we want to be back here (Qatar World Cup is in 2022), this is where we want to get back to. Second side of it is just seeing the environment. I had a chance to go over there in September and, you know, it's gonna be different, it's gonna be different than anything we've experienced and just understanding that I think will be important."

6. USMNT TRAINING

7. (SOUNDBITE)(English) USMNT PLAYER PAUL ARRIOLA AFTER BEING ASKED HIS THOUGHTS ON MOVING TRAINING CAMP FROM QATAR TO U.S., SAYING:

"Yeah, obviously it would've been a great experience to go to Qatar and kind of see where the World Cup is gonna be and all that good stuff but at the same time, you know, we're used to Bradenton and IMG (Academy), we were here just a few months ago, beautiful facility and fields, great hotel so, I think we're definitely excited to be in warm weather, for a lot of us the weather could be a lot worse but more importantly just here to get back with the guys is important, to start off a new year the right way."

8. USMNT TRAINING

STORY: The U.S. men's national soccer team got it's training camp underway Thursday (January 9) in the U.S. after cancelling plans to go to Qatar following unrest in the Middle East.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters the move from Doha to the IMG Aacdemy in Florida was "precautionary" and he was satisfied the right decision had been made.

Berhalter is looking to prepare his side for a busy year as the U.S. begins qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after missing out last time in Russia.

