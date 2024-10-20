USPS reaches tentative agreement with a mail carrier union; new vehicles must have AC

James Powel, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The United States Postal Service and the union representing nearly 200,000 mail carriers came to a tentative agreement on a new contract Friday.

The agreement, which covers work from 2023 until 2026, provides cost of living adjustments throughout the length of the contract. Carriers also receive three 1.3% raises, with two of them applied retroactively.

"After almost 20 months of tireless negotiations, we are pleased to reach a fair agreement that rewards our members for their contributions to the Postal Service and their service to the American people," National Association of Letter Carriers President Brian L. Renfroe said in a press release.

The contract, which covers city mail carriers, must be ratified by union members, though a deadline for the vote-by-mail process was not announced.

Union contract requires air conditioning for mail carriers

The agreement requires the Postal Service to acquire vehicles with air conditioning for its carriers. If the Postal Service wants to purchase vehicles without air conditioning, it must be negotiated with the union.

The Postal Service began replacing its current fleet with Next Generation Delivery Vehicles in September, according to the Associated Press. The new delivery vehicles include air conditioning.

The contract increased overtime protections and formalized a pay rate of 2.5 times the base salary for more than 12 hours of overtime. The union also won a raise in the top pay rate and a reduction in time it takes for a carrier to reach the top tier.

The union had been working without a contract since May of 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USPS and union strike tentative deal for new contract

Latest Stories

  • Boeing, Union Reach Tentative Deal to End Strike. Wages Would Jump 35%.

    Saturday, Boeing’s striking machinists’ union announced it was taking a new labor contract to a vote.

  • EVAS Air pilots vote for strike notice, looking for more money and improved conditions

    EVAS Air pilots, represented by Unifor Local 2002, served a 72-hour strike notice to its employer on Friday. (EVAS Air)Pilots say the clock is now ticking for it to reach an agreement for better working conditions with Gander-based airline Exploits Valley Air Services.On Friday night, EVAS Air pilots served their employer a 72-hour strike notice, announcing they would go on strike on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. if a settlement isn't reached within that time frame.The 18 pilots and first officers are r

  • Boeing workers to vote on new wage deal that could end strike

    (Reuters) -Striking machinists at Boeing will vote Wednesday on a new contract proposal that includes a 35% pay hike over four years that could end a costly five-week-old strike, the company and union said Saturday. Around 33,000 of Boeing's unionized West Coast workers, most in Washington state, have been on strike since Sept. 13. The work stoppage has halted production of the planemaker's best-selling 737 MAX and its 767 and 777 widebodies, putting added pressure on the company's already fragile finances.

  • Boeing Proposes 35% Wage Hike in New Bid to End Lengthy Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. and the union representing 33,000 striking workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with help from the White House, underscoring the high stakes to end a work stoppage that has crippled one of the largest US exporters.Most Read from BloombergA Broken Oil Pipeline Plunges South Sudan’s Capital Into ChaosDrug Decriminalization Spawns a Political Debacle for ProgressivesCities Look to AI to Flag Residents’ Trash and Recycling MistakesOne City’s Plan to Re-Li

  • Striking Boeing machinists' union in indirect talks with company, helped by US government

    (Reuters) -A union representing striking machinists at Boeing said on Friday it is "actively engaged in indirect discussions" with the planemaker that are being facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su. Around 33,000 of Boeing's unionized West Coast workers, most in Washington state, have been on strike since Sept. 13, demanding a 40% wage increase spread over four years and a restoration of workers' defined benefit pension. The work stoppage has halted production of the planemaker's best-selling 737 MAX and its 767 and 777 widebodies.

  • SAQ workers launch surprise strike, closing most outlets across Quebec

    Employees of the SAQ, Quebec's government-run liquor board, walked off the job Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of most outlets in the province.The strike, touted as a surprise by the employees' union, began at 2:30 p.m. and will continue until closing time."Reminder to the employer: We still have several days of strike in our pocket," wrote the union, Syndicat des employé-es de magasins et de bureaux de la SAQ (SEMB-SAQ), on its Facebook page.On the SAQ website, the liquor board says a con

  • Tentative deal announced to end Boeing strike

    A tentative deal has been reached to end the five-week-long strike at troubled aircraft maker Boeing, the union announced to its 33,000 striking members early Saturday.

  • Striking Boeing workers make earnings day a cliffhanger for CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Kelly Ortberg’s earnings debut as Boeing Co. chief executive officer has gained an element of suspense as workers vote on the same day whether to accept the planemaker’s latest proposal and end a five-week-long strike.Most Read from BloombergA Broken Oil Pipeline Plunges South Sudan’s Capital Into ChaosDrug Decriminalization Spawns a Political Debacle for ProgressivesCities Look to AI to Flag Residents’ Trash and Recycling MistakesOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood That Rob

  • Boeing, union reach tentative agreement to halt strike

    A tentative agreement has been reached between Boeing and the roughly 33,000 machinists that went on strike last month, the union announced Saturday. “We are finalizing the strike settlement agreement, which will be completed soon, along with additional contract details to provide you with a clear understanding of the offer,” the International Association of Machinists…

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • ‘This Is Conflation!’: Tapper Shuts Down Mike Johnson’s Latest Spin on Trump’s Remarks

    CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from

  • Zendaya Channels Cher in 2001 Bob Mackie Couture Dress at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

    Zendaya hit the red carpet in a white satin coat and a body-hugging gold bodysuit to help induct Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19

  • Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris

    Trump claimed he was just ‘saying what was reported’ when he falsely claimed immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets

  • Putin's UK Ambassador Says 1 Aspect Of Ukraine War Is 'Worrying' Kremlin

    It was not Russia's growing reliance on "pariah states" like Iran and North Korea, though.

  • Opinion: Trump Shows Complete Inability to Answer a Simple Question

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Donald Trump showed this week that he is done pretending to care about addressing the concerns of Americans during an interview with Bloomberg News Editor in Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago.Micklethwait kept the questions pretty direct and simple.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • America might be heading to a future of Donald Trump the dictator | Opinion

    Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this

  • Canadiens: Tremblay's Actions Were A Warning

    Before he was appointed Montreal Canadiens' coach, Mario Tremblay couldn't help himself rubbing it in while interviewing a competitor for the job.

  • Woman Says She Won't Attend Daughter's Wedding After She's Asked to Sit Next to Photo of Late Ex-Husband

    "I told her that if that’s her plan, I won’t be able to attend the wedding," the woman writes on Reddit

  • Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy

    The world’s final glimpse of Hamas’ leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.