USTA clay court championship held in Delray Beach
Four hundred top high school tennis players are in Delray Beach this week for the 57th annual USTA National Clay Court Championship.
Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message across the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media profiles.
Six teams, five players, five draft picks, one pick swap and two teams receiving hard cash. Only in the NBA.
Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff exited the women’s draw, but Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz marched on on the men’s side.
Murray had branded Raducanu’s decision “astonishing” but blamed the scheduling in a message on Sunday.
LONDON (AP) — After putting one shot into the net, Iga Swiatek muttered to herself. After another point went awry, she placed her hand over her mouth. Generally, she looked as flustered as she ever does on a tennis court.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is no stranger to major sporting venues. However, never before would have expected to be the talk of Centre Court at Wimbledon.On Saturday evening, that was certainl...
England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw seemingly refused to celebrate his team’s penalty shootout win over Switzerland.Shaw instead decided to show his class by going over to the Swiss pl...
LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray's Wimbledon career came to an anticlimactic end when Emma Raducanu, his mixed doubles partner, pulled out of that competition hours before their first-round match on Saturday because of an issue with her surgically repaired right wrist.
Kate Middleton has released a personal message to reflect on Andy Murray's incredible career as his Wimbledon journey comes to an end
LONDON (AP) — Things were not going well for Coco Gauff against Emma Navarro at Centre Court, not well at all, and she kept looking at her guest box for help from her coaches. One, Brad Gilbert, would stand up and gesture, and they would talk back and forth, but a fix did not arrive.
Spain were delirious after defeating Germany in dramatic fashion on Friday, thus securing their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. However, the victory did not come without a cloud, with Pedri (in...
Kevin Pillar was one of MLB's best defensive center fielders and is leaning towards retirement after a 10-year career.
The Super Bowl champ and the Grammy winner were also spotted sharing a sweet moment after Swift's Friday concert
The couple was spotted on Sunday, July 7 wearing shades and watching some tennis from their exclusive seats
Jeff Stelling, like the majority of fans watching across Europe, was taken aback at Roberto Martinez’s decision to substitute Bruno Fernandes last night.The Manchester United skipper was withdrawn f...
Sherpas on Mount Everest say the highest camp on the world’s tallest mountain is littered with garbage that is going to take years to clean up.
PARIS (AP) — Ukraine's best high jumper captured a world record on Sunday to go with her world championship, and now she has a good reason to think she might bring home an Olympic gold medal to her war-torn country.
Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips strep out at the British Grand Prix following his mother's stay in hospital. See photos.
The couple, who share four children together, first met at the U.S. Open in 2005
Who won at Money in the Bank 2024? See what happened in the WWE premium live event from Toronto.