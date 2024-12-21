Usyk vs Fury 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Usyk vs Fury 2 LIVE!

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury renew their rivalry tonight in a colossal heavyweight title rematch in Riyadh. Two of boxing’s biggest names do it all again, seven months on from their classic first encounter in which both men had success and Fury was almost stopped before he lost a close split decision on the judges’ scorecards to make Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

While he quickly gave up that title and the IBF belt, he remains arguably the number one fighter on the planet and will be looking to repeat his performance from May, when he inflicted the first professional defeat of Fury’s career. The self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’, meanwhile, will have his eyes firmly fixed on revenge and a third reign as world heavyweight champion, with another loss likely to lead to questions over a possible retirement.

More exciting British heavyweights compete on an intriguing undercard in Saudi Arabia, with Moses Itauma facing Demsey McKean and Johnny Fisher also battling Dave Allen. Ishmael Davis, Peter McGrail and Isaac Lowe are among the other names in action after early wins for both Mohammed Alakel and Andrii Novytskyi. Follow Usyk vs Fury 2 live below!

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:55

Both men dig deep in an enthralling final round of this brilliant contest.

The blood is back pouring from that McGrail cut as they stand and trade furiously in the middle of the ring before the last bell sounds.

I think McGrail has done enough to just take this on the cards, but what a fantastic effort from Edwards at such short notice.

You wonder how much his strong finish might have swayed the judges.

To the scorecards we go once more...

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:51 , George Flood

Another cracker in the ninth!

Yet again both men have their moments in a captivating three minutes, McGrail initially the aggressor and landing well but then forced back by a fierce response from Edwards.

You can’t take your eyes off this, McGrail takes a wincing shot to the body before the bell.

That’s probably enough to shade the penultimate round for Edwards.

Can he finish strong in the 10th and possibly nick this, having only taken the fight on a few days’ notice?

It must be so close on the cards...

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:47

After a close seventh, there is more quality action in the eighth as McGrail lands a couple of solid right hooks.

But Edwards digs back and shows his own quality in what remains a rip-roaring contest.

I don’t envy the judges scoring this. I have McGrail ahead, but Edwards has shown plenty.



Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:41 , George Flood

Nip-and-tuck stuff again in another high-tempo round in the sixth, but McGrail has successfully re-established some authority in the last six minutes after his lively first was followed by a decent Edwards response in the second, third and fourth.

McGrail seemingly unbothered by that cut, which is being patched up well in the corner.

Both of these men have impressive hand speed and switch up their attacks in a flash to head and body.

Plenty of shots in the locker for both, though McGrail is frequently the busier and just landing more to catch the eye at the moment.

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:37 , George Flood

A slight slowing of that frantic pace in the fifth, with McGrail having some notable success on the counter.

It’s high-quality stuff from both still, punches are flying constantly in high volume with preciously little respite.

Little to choose between them in truth at the halfway stage, though I’d probably have it 3-2 to McGrail.

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:34

It’s not ideal that cut for McGrail, but it is at least far away enough that the blood is running down his right cheek rather than into his eye.

This is entertaining stuff through four, Edwards coming on strong after McGrail’s lively start and trying to take centre ring where possible.

Both men are having success with some strong shots, counters and combinations.

Tough fight to score.

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:25 , George Flood

Great work rate and tempo from both fighters here in what has been a fizzing, lively contest so far.

McGrail is on top, landing more and better punches and having the best of a lot of these furious close-range exchanges, though Edwards continues to sneak in a few sharp counters.

Oh that’s a nasty clash of heads and a bad cut has opened up near McGrail’s right eye.

Edwards then slips over but no knockdown.

Work for McGrail’s cutman to do in between rounds.



Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:21

McGrail so positive early on, constantly on the attack and letting the shots fly in bunches.

He clubs in a big right upstairs from a wide stance and is always on the front foot, peppering Edwards with plenty of punches.

A couple of nice counters in there from Edwards, though.

A very watchable contest so far through the first couple of rounds.

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:18 , George Flood

Here we go!

Can the 16-0 Edwards - normally a featherweight - make the most of this big chance after beating Thomas Patrick Ward on the Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price undercard back in May?

McGrail, meanwhile, is still on the comeback trail after his first loss to American Ja'Rico O'Quinn in Arizona last December, having outpointed Mark Leach and stopped Brad Foster since then.

A lively, energetic start from McGrail, who is nice and busy and on the front foot.

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

18:15 , George Flood

To the British super-featherweights now in Riyadh.

Liverpool’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist Peter McGrail is in his 12th professional bout against undefeated Welshman Rhys Edwards.

Edwards took this fight on just days’ notice after McGrail’s original opponent, Dennis McCann, returned an adverse result in a pre-fight VADA test.

He had been due to meet Leon Woodstock in Sheffield in January, so has been in camp.



Daniel Lapin beats Dylan Colin by unanimous decision

18:07 , George Flood

Two judges score the bout 99-91 for Lapin, with a third giving it to him 100-90.

He remains unbeaten as he moves onto 11-0.

He’s now both the IBF International and WBA Intercontinental light-heavyweight champion.

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

18:06 , George Flood

No late fireworks in this one either and we go the distance for the third time in three fights on this undercard in Riyadh.

This will be a very comfortable win for Daniel Lapin on the cards.

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

18:03

Into the final round we go.

Lapin will be miles ahead on the cards, without threatening a stoppage save for that early punch seconds into the fight and that short right hook in the ninth.

Colin is being outclassed, though hasn’t lacked heart and effort throughout.

He’ll need a miracle to avoid his first professional defeat.

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

17:58

A lovely shot from Lapin early in round eight rocks Colin, who does well to ride it and not hit the canvas.

It was a short, sharp little right hook to the temple, timed to perfection by Lapin as the Frenchman was coming in low and trying to swing up through on the attack.

He looked scrambled for a second there, before then getting his bearings again.

Lapin doesn’t jump on him though, cruising through the rest of the round comfortably with some good counters and content not to overexert himself.

He’s putting all these rounds safely in the bag without really pushing himself.



Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

17:52 , George Flood

More intent from Lapin in the seventh, improving his intensity, work rate and punch volume.

He’s countering any brief success from Colin with interest, jabbing well and connecting with those long looping shots.

Some strong combinations and another decent finish to the round.

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

17:47

A bit disappointed in Lapin’s drop in intensity here since that excellent start.

He’s clearly the superior fighter and doing the far better and cleaner work, but he’s let Colin into the fight when I think another statement early knockout could definitely have been on the cards.

Colin again starts the sixth with another injection of pace, but Lapin counters crisply with a hook that has the Frenchman off balance and nearly down.

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

17:40 , George Flood

This contest has long since settled down through three after that rather ominous start for Colin.

The Frenchman quickly got his wits back about him and is trying to engineer his way onto the inside in the fourth as he ups the pace, but it’s far easier said than done with those long arms and looping shots from Lapin.

Not many fans inside the Kingdom Arena just yet, though a small Ukrainian contingent are chanting for Lapin now.



Usyk vs Fury weigh-in lacks spark after intense face-off

17:37

There was a real lack of drama at yesterday’s weigh-in, with no repeat of the intense staredown that followed the final press conference on Thursday evening and lasted almost a staggering 12 minutes.

This time Tyson Fury turned away within seconds and then did not speak to the media afterwards, while Oleksandr Usyk simply said “nothing” when quizzed on what he was feeling during their final face-off.

(AP)

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

17:32 , George Flood

Lapin, a training partner of Usyk’s, remains the clear aggressor through two here after hurting Colin within seconds.

He’s got a lot of eye-catching long shots in the arsenal, good power and a huge reach at 6ft 6ins.

Turki Alalshikh is at ringside now taking in the action.

Frank Warren predicts explosive Tyson Fury knockout

17:30 , George Flood

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren doesn’t see tonight’s huge main event going the distance for a second time.

The Queensberry chief is predicting an explosive encounter that will finish with a ‘Gypsy King’ knockout.

“It's going to be a war. That's what it is," Warren said on Friday after a focused Fury had declined to give final interviews after the weigh-in.

"Tyson has come to get those titles back, that's what he's here for, that's what he's sacrificed a lot for and that's what I believe will happen.

"You can analyse it how you like, the fact of that matter is we're going to find out who is the best.

"And you know both of them are coming to fight. It's going to be exciting. When that first bell goes they're gong to get down to it and you'll see something extra, extra special.

"In my opinion it will (finish inside the distance) - in Tyson's favour."



Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

17:26

Underway in this latest 10-rounder after a late switch of referee, with John Latham now overseeing the action.

An ominous start for Colin as the huge Lapin - a giant at this weight - wobbles him within seconds of the first bell...

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin coming up

17:24 , George Flood

The early undercard action moves on swiftly at the Kingdom Arena.

It’s another unbeaten Ukrainian in the ring next as towering light-heavyweight southpaw Daniel Lapin (10-0) looks to follow up his explosive first-round knockout of Octavio Pudivitr on the first Usyk-Fury card against Dylan Colin of France.

Colin is also undefeated at 14-0, though this is his first fight in more than a year.



Andrii Novytskyi beats Edgar Ramirez by unanimous decision

17:16 , George Flood

The scorecards are in:

100-90 x2, 98-92 - all in favour of Novytskyi, who wins by unanimous decision after two judges give him a shutout.

He stays unbeaten, moves to 14-0 and retains his WBC International heavyweight belt.

Not an explosive performance from ‘Rampage’ by any means, but a decent learning exercise nonetheless.



Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

17:12 , George Flood

A strong finish to this 10-rounder from Novytskyi, who goes the distance for the third time in his last four fights but did land some decent shots in those last six minutes.

He was able to line up Ramirez a few times and sink in a few rangy punches with those long levers, attacking both head and body.

A determined effort from Ramirez, but he faded in the final few rounds and never really threatened to cause an upset.

To to the judges’ scorecards we go...

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

17:09

A much better ninth round from ‘Rampage’, who finally ups his tempo and lands some heavy, eye-catching shots.

Can he push for a late stoppage?

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

17:03

Eight rounds down now in this opening heavyweight battle, which has been attritional and competitive throughout but somewhat lacking in entertainment.

Still mostly cautious stuff from Novytskyi, who will be firmly ahead on the cards but can’t quite seem to find another gear - though there have been some half-decent three-punch combinations thrown that have found their mark.

Ramirez is still having his moments, including a couple of well-timed overhand rights to counter the Ukrainian.

It’s just all a bit too scrappy and untidy from the Mexican to really make a dent and threaten an upset, despite his obvious determination and work rate.



Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

16:56 , George Flood

Ramirez certainly isn’t the tidiest puncher you’ll ever see, in fact he’s rather wild for the most part, but again he manages to find his way inside that long reach and work the body with some energy-sapping shots as well as left hooks.

The cleaner and more eye-catching work is obviously still coming from Novytskyi, especially when he finds the target with that straight left, but this isn’t nearly as comfortable as he’d like at times through six.

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

16:52

Ramirez is a dangerous customer when he manages to get inside that long reach of Novytskyi, looking to rough him up whenever he gets the chance.

He manages it a couple of times in the fifth, letting the shots fly from close range including that short left.

Novytskyi shrugs it all off and tries to go back to work quickly behind that long left jab, which at the moment isn’t strong enough to make Ramirez think and keep him away.

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

16:46

A good start to the fourth round of 10 scheduled from Ramirez, catching Novytskyi with a sharp, short left uppercut on the inside.

It gives him some confidence as he rushes the Ukrainian again and continues to try and force the pace with a high tempo.

He looks vulnerable to an uppercut himself, but Novytskyi can’t quite find it during a couple of busy exchanges - though he does sink in a decent counter right hook.

You just want to see ‘Rampage’ start to move through the gears a little here, almost halfway through the fight.



Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

16:42 , George Flood

It’s all a bit tame and insipid so far from Novytskyi, throwing plenty of light left jabs early in the third but failing to set up the overhand right.

He’s not really threatened to hurt Ramirez at all yet, which is only encouraging the Mexican challenger.

Ramirez clearly lacks in power, but he’s constantly trying to be the aggressor here and ups his ambition with an attempted barrage before the bell.

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

16:40 , George Flood

Plenty of determination from Ramirez as he continues to walk down Novytskyi, still trying to pepper the body and take the wind out of the Ukrainian.

But ‘Rampage’ is able to get those quick-fire left jabs working, trying to set up the big right.

An imposing figure with impressive posture, but Novytskyi looks a little bit robotic and stiff at times.

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

16:36 , George Flood

A solid opener from Novytskyi, who strikes an imposing figure in the ring - particularly against the smaller Ramirez.

The Mexican wants to apply all the pressure and work the body, but he’s caught with a couple of stiff right hands.

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez next up

16:35

Next it’s the first of four heavyweight fights on tonight’s bill.

Oleksandr Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian Andrii ‘Rampage’ Novytskyi, unbeaten at 13-0, defends his WBC International title against the 10-1-1 Edgar Ramirez of Mexico.

Novytskyi is a highly-rated talent now fighting out of Los Angeles, standing at a towering 6ft 6ins with a long reach.



Mohammed Alakel beats Joshua Ocampo to open undercard

16:25 , George Flood

The first result of the night is already in the books at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, where Saudi fighter ‘Mighty’ Mohammed Alakel has moved to 2-0 as a professional with a comfortable win over Joshua ‘El Lobo’ Ocampo.

A superb performance from the dominant Alakel, who dropped the Colombian journeyman twice en route to an emphatic unanimous decision victory.

All three judges scored the bout 60-53 in his favour.

Alakel had beaten another Colombian on the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol undercard at the same venue back in October, getting his debut win by outpointing Jesus Gonzalez.

Onwards and upwards!



Fury weighs in four stone heavier than Usyk

16:20 , George Flood

Tyson Fury made headlines at last night’s weigh-in in Riyadh by tipping the scales at 281lbs - the heaviest of his career and a massive four stone heavier than Oleksandr Usyk.

However, that could yet prove a bit of a red herring with the ‘Gypsy King’ - still sporting his long beard - having weighed in fully clothed wearing a leather jacket, trousers and a hat.

There are whispers today that Fury is actually back around 273lbs, which coincidentally is what he weighed for the first Deontay Wilder fight back in February 2020.

Fury was at 262lbs for the first Usyk fight in May, with Usyk at 223lbs.

Usyk was also fully clothed on the scales at yesterday’s weigh-in and did not take off his chain as he came in at 226lbs.



Usyk vs Fury 2 running order

16:07 , George Flood

Tonight’s long undercard is already underway at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, with Saudi fighter ‘Mighty’ Mohammed Alakel in just his second professional bout against Joshua ‘El Lobo’ Ocampo of Colombia.

Here’s the order for the rest of the bill:

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Usyk vs Fury 2 prediction

16:03 , George Flood

Another truly fascinating heavyweight duel awaits in the Middle East tonight, with one question on the lips of every fight fan across the globe - can Tyson Fury make the changes needed to become the first fighter ever to beat Oleksandr Usyk at the second time of asking?

Both men had their success early on in the first encounter, with Fury - who was content to showboat to the crowd - then coming on strong and hurting the Ukrainian with a fierce uppercut in round six.

However, once again we saw those remarkable powers of determination, concentration and sheer durability from the ultra-skilled southpaw Usyk, who regathered himself to come roaring back in the next two rounds and then force a standing count at the bell as he went for the finish after rocking Fury in the ninth.

Much will depend on Fury’s approach to the rematch, which will produce fireworks if Fury sticks to his apparent plan to adopt far more aggressive tactics and go into “destroy mode” having said that he was too cautious last time around, also pledging to cut out the showboating.

It could all just be bravado of course, but it sounds as if Fury - who looks to be coming into this fight much heavier than in May - is planning on going in to try and force a knockout this time rather than try to outbox the peerless Usyk and leave it in the hands of the judges again, and we’ve certainly seen him switch up his approach like that to devastating effect in the past against Wilder.



Similar success can’t be ruled out here, but surely Usyk will be ready for such an onslaught and be fully prepared to punish it with blistering, powerful counters that may lead to Fury admirably going out on his shield, leading to the inevitable questions about his future in the sport.

But knocking out Fury is far easier said than done, as Wilder can attest, which may lead to earlier fireworks eventually petering out into another tense and entertaining Usyk decision win.

Usyk to win on points again.

Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard in full

15:59 , George Flood

Here is tonight’s Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard in full in Riyadh:

Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez

Mohammed Alakel vs Joshua Ocampo

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2

15:58 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Usyk vs Fury 2 is being shown live on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £24.99.

The event is also available to purchase via Sky Sports Box Office for £24.95, and on TNT Sports Box Office for £24.99.

Usyk vs Fury 2 live

15:56 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of another blockbuster night of boxing in Saudi Arabia as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury contest a highly-anticipated rematch of one of the fights of 2024.

The self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ is gunning for revenge tonight back at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, where seven months ago he was edged out by split decision in a close thriller to suffer his first professional defeat as great rival Usyk became the first undisputed champion at heavyweight since the great Lennox Lewis almost 25 years ago.

Will it be revenge or repeat in the headline act of a stacked bill in the Middle East entitled ‘Reignited’, as Usyk - while no longer undisputed - puts his remaining belts and unbeaten record on the line once more?

Today’s undercard will be underway shortly in Riyadh, with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 10:30pm GMT.

Keep it right here for live updates and results throughout the evening! This should be epic...