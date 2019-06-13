UTA Adds Former Riot Games Manager Travis Mynard as Esports Agent

United Talent Agency has added Travis Mynard, formerly of Riot Games, to its burgeoning esports management division.Mynard, who has managed esports leagues and consulted athletes, will join UTA as an agent and will report directly to Damon Lau, the agency’s head of esports.In his role, Mynard will focus on creating new opportunities for world-ranked esports athletes and building partnerships between renowned talent and global brands.Also Read: Evolution of Esports: Inside the Growth of the Competitive Gaming Industry (All Things Video Podcast)He joins UTA from Riot Games, where he spent six years working with Riot’s North America League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS) tournament and the company’s international League of Legends esports league where he led the global player management team.Mynard played a pivotal role in bringing League of Legends events to over a dozen countries, and worked with some of world’s most notable League of Legends athletes such as Peter “Doublelift” Peng, Mustafa Kemal “Dumbledoge” Gökseloğlu, William “Meteos” Hartman, Felipe “brTT” Gonçalves and Jason “WildTurtle” Tran, among others.The 2018 League of Legends World Championship had 99.6 million unique viewers, according to Polygon. That viewership was an increase of nearly 20 million viewers from the previously most-watched series in 2017.Also Read: UTA Launches Esports Division With Acquisition of Press X, Everyday InfluencersUTA dove into the growing world of esports last year with the acquisition of sister companies Press X, an esports talent and marketing agency, and Everyday Influencers, a top management company representing gamers.The agency also has a rapidly growing games division, led by Ophir Lupu — esports falls under this division — that navigates publishing deals, employment contracts, intellectual property deals and corporate and project financing, as well as corporate development for its growing roster of high-profile clients.The games division was started seven years ago and has advised on more than $350 million in transactions.Read original story UTA Adds Former Riot Games Manager Travis Mynard as Esports Agent At TheWrap

