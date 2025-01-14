Utah hiker stumbles across human remains in 'various states of decomposition'

Police say that human remains in “various forms of decomposition” have been found near a public trail in southwestern Utah.

The remains were found near the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch hiking areas in Washington city near the Arizona border about 125 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Washington City Police Department.

Police said the remains were discovered on Sunday after a hiker spotted them.

“Officers from Washington City Police and Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains in various forms of decomposition, indicating they had been there for an extended period of time,” police said.

Although an identity has not been released by officials, police have said the remains belong to a man.

No foul play suspected

Police said they have transported the remains to the medical examiner's office but no foul play is suspected at this time.

“Out of respect for the family, the identity will not be disclosed at this time,” the release said. “The case remains active pending the completion of all reports, including finds from the Medical Examiner’s office.”

