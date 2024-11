In October 2022, Krissy Miller saw a Facebook post about a man who needed a kidney. “I tried scrolling on, but I just kept getting drawn back,” says, Miller, a 49-year-old stay-at-home mother to four girls and a licensed social worker. “I thought, 'If that were my husband, I'd want someone to help.’ And then I thought, 'If everyone thinks someone else can do it, no one's going to do it.’ ”