Utah Primary Results: Live Updates

Utah voters headed to the polls and caucuses on Tuesday to cast their vote in the presidential primary election.

Democrats have a primary election that ends at 10 p.m. EST, while Republicans have caucuses that end at 11 p.m. EST.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to secure their nominations and head to a rematch in November. Biden’s top challenger, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, has yet to see double-digit gains in contests against the president. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley secured a small win in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, but Trump could all but secure the nomination with a sweep on Super Tuesday.

View live results from the Utah primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.