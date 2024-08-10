Utah's Famed 'Double Arch,' Made Of 190-Million-Year-Old Navajo Sandstone, Collapses

A popular geological feature in Utah known as the “Double Arch” — which hung over Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and consisted of 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone — has collapsed.

No injuries were reported from Thursday’s incident, the National Park Service said.

“Since formation, this fine-grained sand feature has been subject to spalling and erosion from weather, wind, and rain,” officials said Friday. “Changing water levels and erosion from wave action is suspected of contributing to the ultimate collapse of the arch.”

The tourist site, also called the “Toilet Bowl” or “Hole in the Roof,” had brought countless visitors to Glen Canyon. While the feature itself is now lost, a park superintendent is urging people to look to the future.

Michelle Kerns said in a statement that “this event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell. These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions.

“While we don’t know what caused this collapse, we will continue to maintain our resource protection efforts on Lake Powell for future generations to enjoy. Please enjoy our resources but leave no trace.”

The "Double Arch" was also known as the "Hole in the Roof" or "Toilet Bowl." National Park Service

Prior to its collapse, rocks had fallen off the Double Arch and into the water below, with the resulting splashes captured video.

“I looked over, and a couple of the guys I was with had seen a big piece of rock fall off the bottom of the arch into the lake,” boater Merril Campbell told station KSL-TV, adding that “it was like a Volkswagen-sized rock.”

The news has since led locals and tourists to paytribute on social media.

