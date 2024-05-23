Utica gives away free water to residents
Residents are given free water due to issues with the city's water system.
Residents are given free water due to issues with the city's water system.
Hiking guide Douglas Scott posed the question after capturing images of a grizzly bear family and a large bison in a single frame.
A grizzly that accidentally inflicted itself with a burst of pepper spray while attacking a hiker in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park won't be captured or killed because it may have been trying to protect a cub, park officials said in a statement.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s so hot in Mexico that howler monkeys are falling dead from the trees.
What should you do if you find a snake hiding out around your property? Here’s what an expert suggests.
The highest CO2 levels in 50,000 years is still 10 times less than our current anthropogenic climate nightmare.
Dong Dong the chimpanzee has a reputation at Shendiao Mountain Wildlife Park in China for being polite and intelligent
ALERT BAY, B.C. — Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island. Marine scientist Jared Towers says in a social media post he was surprised to see members of the calf's great grandmother's pod swimming in ocean waters near Alert Bay. Towers, an expert in identifying whales by their distinct individual markings, says he saw the T109 pod swim out of Pearse Pas
Who would dump 40 rotisserie chickens in the Yukon woods? That the question an Ibex Valley woman is asking after her dog Ossie sniffed out what many canines would consider the motherlode of tasty treats. Linda Lamers was out for a walk with Ossie when the dog caught the scent and found more than 40 rotisserie chickens dumped in a heap in the woods. There were also some side-servings of chicken fingers and french fries.It may have been a dream come true for the dog, but it was less than ideal for
Steve MacLaughlin spoke out to his Florida viewers and forecast a better future if they vote with climate change in mind.
The bear was found dead in Foresthill in Placer County after someone reported hitting it with a vehicle. The next day, it was found with missing paws.
It may be the end of May, but Mother Nature is putting a 'freeze' to the start of summer for many Canadians this week
Storm threat will start in the GTA early afternoon and shift east through the afternoon and evening
Wednesday will see a boosted severe weather threat in Ontario and Quebec, and it includes a tornado chance for parts of both provinces, so make sure you stay alert and weather-aware
The "gruesome discovery" of the remains of a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale is another blow to the species, a global environmental advocacy group says.
Heavy, sustained rainfall is expected for British Columbia's Lower Mainland through Tuesday night, prompting a warning from Environment Canada. The forecaster says a frontal system has already brought heavy rain to some parts of Metro Vancouver, and up to 50 millimetres could fall before Wednesday morning. Heavy precipitation can cause flash flooding, Environment Canada warned, adding that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.A special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihal
According to Raven Chaboyer, if people want to drive in or out of Cumberland House, Sask., they're doing so at their own risk. Now, the community that is already running low on groceries and supplies could remain isolated for another week due to the rains in forecast."The roads are mushy and muddy. The trucks get stuck all the time. There's no cell service on that road, so if you get stuck, you're stuck there," the 17-year-old said."Our elders are very worried because most of them can't leave th
A hydrologist with the N.W.T. government says that filling B.C.'s Site C dam on the Peace River will have minimal impact on waterways downstream, including Great Slave Lake and the Slave and Mackenzie Rivers. Later this summer, B.C. Hydro is planning to fill the reservoir of the Site C dam. That has some N.W.T residents concerned about the effects downstream, as water levels in the territory are already at historic lows.Ryan Connon, hydrologist with the territorial government, said when the dam
Residents questioned why the city council didn’t just plant real fruit trees, given they also cool cities down in summer.
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says it has started production at its new Grand Rapids oilsands project located at its Cold Lake operating site.
Colorado wildlife officials put up signs about increased bear activity in Steamboat Springs with instructions to “stay calm” and “don’t run” if you see a bear.