Take That, Utilita Arena Sheffield, review: three decades on and the boys haven’t lost their shine

They've come a long way: Take That on the opening night of their This Life tour in Sheffield - Bav Media

Forget falling in love or travelling the world. It turns out that the key to happiness is spending a Saturday night singing along to Take That’s Never Forget with 12,000 middle-aged women – giddy on overpriced wine and Gary Barlow-induced nostalgia – in Sheffield.

Kicking off their This Life tour at the city’s Utilita Arena, the 1990s’ shiniest boy band made up for their depleted numbers (five has become three – Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen) by powering through three decades of hits with plenty of bells and whistles: pyrotechnics, spinning stages, waterfalls, a section requiring 3D glasses.

It was a pop concert via Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster. Mournful ballad Keep Your Head Up, from 2023’s This Life, got things off to a slow start that soon gave way to shimmering spectacle. Owen sang perennial earworm Shine from atop a grand piano set in front of a golden staircase; its irresistible optimism (“Your time is coming, don’t be late”) perfectly summing up a band who have refused to let changing lineups or growing older hinder their commitment to having a good time.

Inevitably, any Take That show will leave fans wondering what it would be like if Robbie Williams and Jason Orange rejoined the band (their last show as a five-piece was in 2011) – but the current trio’s flawless harmonies and infectious enthusiasm left little room for complaint.

Designed to resemble a retrospective TV special about their career, the show served as a glory lap through some of Britain’s catchiest pop songs: Back for Good, Rule the World, Relight My Fire. The latter, sadly performed sans Lulu (currently on her own tour), saw the onstage staircase lit up in dancing flames that played testament to the trio’s masterly choreography.

A Million Love Songs (written by Barlow “when he was barely out the pram”, according to Owen) provided ample opportunity for a heartfelt singalong, with the band’s brilliant long-term saxophonist (and music director) Mike Stevens bringing a welcome jazz flavour.

In the past week, the 53-year-old Barlow has been handed a new title: king of TikTok. A clip of him innocently describing his “idea of a very nice day out” went viral, with Gen-Z rushing to ironically use the sound to document everything from lounging on the sofa to doing the big food shop. Last night [Saturday night], Barlow took the chance to be part of the joke, saying: “This is definitely my idea of a nice night out.” Who can blame him? Three decades spent making music and selling out mammoth tours despite the naysayers who dismiss them as cheesy – very nice, indeed.

On tour in the UK to June 22; takethat.com