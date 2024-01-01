Utility Poles Wobble as Strong Earthquake Hits Japan

A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.

This footage, captured in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, shows utility poles and electrical wires swaying dangerously

According to Niigata Crisis Management and Disaster Prevention Bureau tremors above a magnitude 5 were felt across the city.

A tsunami warning was in effect, with authorities urging locals to “move away from the coast and rivers and evacuate to a nearby hill or tall building.” Credit: @hat_____ta via Storyful