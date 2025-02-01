‘Utterly terrifying’ poll reveals Elon Musk effect pushing far-right AfD closer to power in Germany

David Maddox
·4 min read
‘Utterly terrifying’ poll reveals Elon Musk effect pushing far-right AfD closer to power in Germany

A new poll has fuelled growing fears that the far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could be on the cusp of winning power.

The findings show billionaire X social media platform owner Elon Musk has helped catapult the AfD into second place with their leader Alice Weidel the favourite to become the country’s new chancellor.

The survey results have been described as “utterly terrifying” by Labour MP Blair McDougall who sits on the Commons foreign affairs select committee, who has branded Musk “the most irresponsible man on earth.”

Elon Musk has supported far right parties (via REUTERS)
Elon Musk has supported far right parties (via REUTERS)

The poll comes just days after the world commemorated the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, and marked Hitler’s genocide of 6 million Jews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend Musk addressed an AfD rally in Halle, east Germany, telling party members that Germans should move beyond guilt – adding, in an apparent reference to the crimes of the Nazis: “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents.”

Days earlier he faced global condemnation for an apparent far-right salute at one of Donald Trump’s inauguration celebrations, though he has denied accusations it was a Nazi gesture.

According to the findings from the Washington DC Democracy Institute, which conducts polls in the US and around the world, the centre right Christian Democrats (CDU) are on 27 per cent, only two points ahead of the AfD on 25 per cent.

Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) are a distant third on 15 per cent with the Greens just behind on 13 per cent.

However, the AfD’s far right leader Weidel is the clear choice of Germans to be chancellor on 35 per cent well ahead of the CDU’s Friedrich Merz on 26 per cent. Scholz lags behind on 15 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings are even more problematic given that this week Merz broke an 80-year convention of not working with the far right and siding with them in votes on migration.

Far right AfD leader Alice Weidel (AFP via Getty Images)
Far right AfD leader Alice Weidel (AFP via Getty Images)

The German elections were originally scheduled for 28 September but now are due to take place on 23 February after to the collapse of the Scholz government.

The polling reveals that more Germans disapprove of Musk’s interventions than approve by 41 per cent to 36 per cent. However, it also show he has had an impact with 28 percent saying they are “more likely” to vote AfD because of Musk compared to 23 per cent “less likely”.

Mr McDougall, who first came to prominence in the Scottish independence referendum and now sits on the foreign affairs committee in the Commons, said he was horrified by the findings which have been reflected in other recent polls from Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Last week we commemorated the 80th anniversary of the ending of the Holocaust and this week we see this. It’s sickening and deeply worrying.

Weidel tops the poll for chancellor (Democracy Institute)
Weidel tops the poll for chancellor (Democracy Institute)

“Powered by the richest and most irresponsible man on earth, Germany, of all places, is turning towards the far right. Leaders in all democracies need to wake up to the existential threat to our freedoms and way of life.”

Musk has also thrown his weight behind British far right activist Tommy Robinson and had talks with Reform UK as well as being pivotal in Trump winning the presidential election.

The CDU is narrowly ahead of the AfD (Democracy Institute)
The CDU is narrowly ahead of the AfD (Democracy Institute)

Democracy Institute director Patrick Basham said that a new phenomenon is emerging in Germany: “The shy Musk voter.” He likened it to Brexit in the UK and Trump in 2016 where voters did not want to admit publicly how they are voting.

He added: “What folks say in public isn't exactly what they think in private.”

Musk is boosting far right votes in Germany (Democracy Institute)
Musk is boosting far right votes in Germany (Democracy Institute)

While the Democracy Institute is based in America, it uses British Polling Council standards for its surveys and has previously been one of the first to pick up trends in changes of voting. In 2016 it correctly predicted Trump would win in the UK and in 2022 picked up black and Latino voters switching from the Democrats to Republicans.

In Europe it was one of the few polling companies to predict the Brexit referendum result and also picked upon the rise of rightwing French leader Marine Le Pen.

Democracy Institute polling methodology (Democracy Institute)
Democracy Institute polling methodology (Democracy Institute)

Latest Stories

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Jim Acosta Wins Unlikely Ally After Trump ‘Danced on His Grave’

    Conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly condemned Republicans, including President Donald Trump for “dancing on the graves” of his media critics Jim Acosta and Neil Cavuto, who both retired from their networks recently. On his podcast, No Spin News, O’Reilly acknowledged Acosta’s recent attack on Trump was “unfair” but quickly played devil’s advocate and pointed out that both reporters were probably forced to leave because of the president’s recent influence in the media industry. “He’s not a repo

  • Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • Trump's tariffs hit China hard before - this time, it's ready

    Trump has threatened a 10% levy from 1 February - but his campaign included 60% tariffs against Chinese imports.

  • Kansas Media Slams Trump’s ‘DEI and Dwarfs’ Plane Crash Rant

    A local news outlet in Wichita, the Kansas city reeling from the Washington, D.C., midair collision, has lobbed a scathing attack on Donald Trump for glossing over the loss of 67 lives and talking about “DEI and dwarfs.” The Wichita Eagle’s opinion page hit out after the president’s press conference the morning after the tragedy. The publication, the biggest in the area and owned by the McClatchy Company, slammed Trump for displaying a lack of empathy over the American Airlines flight that depar

  • The U.S. is installing more rock barriers to target illegal border crossings. Will they work?

    In a Jan. 27 video taken in broad daylight, a group of men are seen laying down sheets of wood over a steep ditch. A black truck then drives over the wood and into British Columbia from Washington state.The group of five Romanian nationals, one of whom had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the U.S., were arrested, according to the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP — the latest of dozens of illegal vehicle crossings along the world's longest undefended border.Since 2023, 85 vehicles have

  • Panama president: ‘Impossible’ to negotiate over canal

    Panama President José Raúl Mulino rejected negotiations over ownership of the Panama Canal, in the face of President Trump’s fixation on the U.S. retaking the trade waterway. Mulino’s remarks come ahead of a visit this weekend by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has called for Panama to kick out a Hong Kong-based company that…