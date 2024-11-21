UVA Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty to 2022 Murder of 3 University Football Players

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to 10 counts on Nov. 20

On Nov. 13, 2022, college students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were fatally shot at the University of Virginia, and students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were wounded

The next day, former student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested as the suspect

On Nov. 20, Jones pleaded guilty to 10 counts in connection to the shooting

The former University of Virginia student who was accused of fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other students in 2022 pleaded guilty to 10 charges on Wednesday, Nov. 20, CNN, The Daily Progress and UVA Today report.

On Nov. 13, 2022, football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were fatally shot. Teammate Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgan, were wounded.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felon.

The plea agreement did not include a sentencing agreement. Jones is scheduled to appear in a four-day sentencing hearing beginning Feb. 4 in Albemarle County Circuit Court with Judge Cheryl Higgins. In Virginia, aggravated murder charges typically carry a mandatory sentence of life without parole, and first-degree murder charges carry a sentence of 20 years to life.

“Today’s proceedings represent another step in a lengthy and painful journey for the families of the victims and for our community,” UVA President Jim Ryan said on Nov. 20. “We continue to grieve the loss of three beloved members of our community and the injuries suffered by others on the bus.”

A witness told authorities that Jones, a former UVA football player, had targeted specific victims; however, authorities have not released a motive.

Jones, who had also previously been on the radar of UVA’s threat-assessment team, opened fire on a bus returning back to campus on Nov. 13, 2022. According to a witness, Jones was "aiming at certain people," Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley said during Jones' first court appearance in November 2022, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

The Daily Progress reports that Jones, who was on the bus with the victims, sent cryptic texts to his brother, mother and mentor. The mentor received a text that read: “This entire trip these boys have been f---in wit me… tonight I’m either going to hell or jail. I’m sorry.”

Then, as the bus approached the parking garage, Jones shot Davis through the gap in the seats, per The Daily Progress. Davis tried to disarm Jones but then collapsed and Jones shot him in the back of the head.

Jones then shot junior linebacker and defensive end Perry. He then shot Chandler, a junior wide receiver who was sleeping while wearing noise-canceling headphones, per The Daily Progress. Chandler slid out of his seat and onto the floor, a witness told police, Hingeley said, CBS News reports.

Wounded victim Hollins was Perry’s friend, and he exited once Jones started shooting. But when he noticed Perry had not exited, he turned back just as Jones exited the bus. Hollins turned back around, and Jones shot him in the back.

Jones then headed for his car at Scott Stadium and attempted to throw his Glock 9mm pistol onto the roof of a university library. He also tossed his jacket and hoodie, two Glock 17 magazines and 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition into the bushes on campus.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Chandler and Perry dead. Davis was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Days later, an independent investigation began to probe the university’s safety policies and procedures. The report has not been released due to concerns it could affect Jones' trial.

In June 2024, Kimberly Wald, an attorney representing some of the victims’ families, announced that UVA agreed to a $9 million settlement, per the Associated Press.