UVM holds 223rd commencement ceremony, honoring thousands of students and faculty

A set of first generation of quintuplets from New Jersey whose parents are immigrants from Italy recently graduated from the same college together after missing their high school graduation due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Povolo quintuplets: Michael, Victoria, Ludovico, Ashley and Marcus received their degrees from Montclair State University on May 13, 2024. The siblings who were born on July 4, 2002, each studied a different major in college, but managed to complete their degrees at the same time after putting in the work together to get to their common goal, said Victoria during an interview with "Good Morning America."